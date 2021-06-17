Grammy and Emmy Award-Winners and Nominees Highlight

Maestro Alastair Willis

The Symphonia’s 2021-2022 Live Concert Season

Boca Raton, FL — The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, has announced its 2021-2022 Connoisseur Concert Series performance schedule, in what promises to be one of the most riveting seasons in the organization’s 17-year history.

With live performances featuring Grammy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated artists, along with some of the world’s most alluring soloists and conductors, the caliber of this season’s lineup is truly worthy of its ‘Connoisseur’ moniker.

Kicking off in December and running through April, the Series features four, live performances taking place on Sunday afternoons at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton. Each performance includes an exclusive Pre-Concert Conversation with the Conductor.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 05, 2021 AT 3:00 PM – ‘LOVE IN THE AFTERNOON’

A versatile conductor of orchestras, operas and music festivals, who led The Symphonia’s helm from 2006-2009, Alexander Platt returns to Boca Raton to perform alongside guitarist Jason Vieaux. Among his extensive discography is the 2015 Grammy Award-winning album for Best Classical Instrumental Solo.



PROGRAM

FAURÉ Masques et Bergamasques, op. 112

RODRIGO Concierto de Aranjuez

STILL “The Quiet One,” from the Lyric Suite (arr. Alexander Platt)

BIZET Symphony in C

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9, 2022 AT 3:00 PM – ‘SIZZLING STRINGS’

Making his Symphonia debut, Grammy Award-winning violinist Andres Cárdenes will dazzle audiences as Conductor and solo violinist in this all-strings program. Since capturing the Second Prize in the 1982 Tchaikovsky International Violin Competition in Moscow, Cárdenes has appeared as soloist with over 100 orchestras on four continents. He has served as President of the Jury of the Stradivarius International Violin Competition three times and was a juror of the 2011 Tchaikovsky International Violin Competition in St. Petersburg, Russia.



PROGRAM

PAGANINI Variations on Caprice No. 24

VIVALDI La Stravaganza, op. 4

SCHUBERT String Quartet in D minor “Death and the Maiden” (arr. for string orchestra by Gustav Mahler)



SUNDAY, MARCH 27, 2022 AT 3:00 PM – ‘MUSIC IN BLOOM’

Reno Philharmonic Music Director and Conductor, and first American conductor of the Algerian National Orchestra via invitation from the U.S. State Department, Laura Jackson takes the helm in this celebration of the arrival of spring. Pianist Marika Bournaki, described as “the Celine Dion of classical” by The Huffington Post, is featured soloist.



PROGRAM

ADOLPHE (Julia) Shiver and Bloom

BRITTEN Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 3

SUNDAY, APRIL 24, 2022 AT 3:00 PM – ‘POETIC MYSTERIES’

Rounding out the season’s Grammy-filled lineup, The Symponia’s Principal Conductor, Maestro Alastair Willis, returns to the podium for the season finale. Willis’ recording of Ravel’s “L’Enfant et les Sortileges” with Nashville Symphony and Opera for Naxos was Grammy-nominated for Best Classical Album in 2009. Not to be outdone, our featured soloist, Les Roettges, is a member of the six-time Emmy Award-winning All-Star Orchestra, led by Maestro Gerard Schwarz.

PROGRAM

MENDELSSOHN Hebrides Overture

MASON Reflections on a Memorial

DEVIENNE Flute Concerto

DE FALLA El Amor Brujo

Season tickets start at $175 per person. Information on tickets and programs is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-376-3848, or by emailing [email protected]. Please check the website for updates.

Pre-Concert Conversations:

A Pre-Concert Conversation hosted by the guest conductor, or a speaker is offered on the day of each Connoisseur Concert, from 2-2:30 p.m., so ticket holders can learn more about the pieces to be performed that afternoon. Free for concert ticket holders.

Meet the Orchestra

A fun way to introduce kids (and their parents) to classical music! Kids meet musicians at live dress rehearsals and participate in an “instrument petting zoo.” The program takes place on the Saturday prior to the Connoisseur Concerts from 10:30 am-12 noon.

Box Lunch It with The SYMPHONIA

Sit in on part of The Symphonia’s Friday rehearsal before the concert on Sunday and enjoy a box lunch afterwards with some of the musicians. Guest conductors provide context for the upcoming concert and the soloist will perform. Box Lunch It begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. Box Lunch It programs are held at the Unitarian Church, 2601 St. Andrews Boulevard, Boca Raton. Admission is $35 and includes lunch.

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens. Follow on Instagram @TheSymphonia and on Facebook @SymphoniaBoca. More at thesymphonia.org.