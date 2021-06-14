Florida KidCare Offers High Quality, Low Cost Heath and Dental Insurance to Children

By: Robert S Weinroth

Florida KidCare is the state’s high quality, low cost health and dental insurance program for children from birth through the end of age 18.

Designed with kids in mind, Florida KidCare ensures children are growing healthy every year with a robust list of benefits. Most families pay $15 or $20 for all children in the household, while others pay nothing at all.

Have a question about Florida KidCare? Call Florida KidCare Call Center: 888.540.KIDS (5437) Monday – Friday 7:30AM to 7:30PM or go onto their website at FloridaKidCare.org or send your questions, via email, to [email protected]. Florida KidCare Outreach Phone: 850-701-6160

Coverage for Florida Children

Florida children from birth through the end of age 18 are eligible for coverage. It is free to apply and with year-round enrollment, the time to apply is always now. Begin your family’s application by clicking the pink ‘Apply Now’ button. Then Florida KidCare does the rest. Based on the age of the child, household size, and family income, we automatically match each child with their best fit of the four Florida KidCare programs – Medicaid, MediKids, Florida Healthy Kids, or the Children’s Medical Services (CMS) Health Plan. It’s that easy!

Free or Low-Cost

Florida KidCare includes free, subsidized and full-pay options based on family income and household size. Most families pay nothing at all, and many pay as little as just $15 or $20 a month for all children in the household. Families who do not qualify for free or subsidized coverage may purchase a competitively priced full-pay plan.

Quality Benefits

Florida KidCare is designed specifically with kids in mind. That’s why our coverage provides your child with access to the services they need at each stage of growth and development. Health and dental services are delivered through quality plans that offer a choice of local doctors, dentists, specialists, hospitals, pharmacies and other health care providers.

Florida KidCare benefits include but are not limited to:

Doctor Visits Surgeries Check-ups Immunizations

Vision & Hearing Prescriptions Dental Care

Emergencies Hospital Stays Mental Health

Florida KidCare Programs

Florida KidCare is the umbrella brand for the four government-sponsored health insurance programs – Medicaid, MediKids, Florida Healthy Kids and the Children’s Medical Services (CMS) Health Plan – that together provide a seamless continuum of coverage for Florida children from birth through the end of age 18.

Florida KidCare Partners

Four partners make up the Florida KidCare program.

Administers the Florida Healthy Kids program for children ages 5 through the end of age 18. The Corporation also determines eligibility for the non-Medicaid parts of the program, collects monthly premiums, and manages the customer service call center.

Administers Medicaid services and the MediKids program for children ages 1 through 4. The Agency also works with the federal government to make sure the Florida KidCare program follows all federal laws and rules.

Determines eligibility for the Medicaid program and administers the Behavioral Health Network for children ages 5 through the end of age 18 with serious emotional disturbances.

Administers the Children’s Medical Services (CMS) Health Plan for children with special health care needs from birth through the end of age 18 with a family income of up to 200% of the federal poverty level.