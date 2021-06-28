Florida Blue Foundation donates $50,000 to Operation Helping Hands

Chamber Member Update

Florida Blue extends support to Surfside community

Blue Cross Blue Shield plan donates $50,000 to Operation Helping Hands,

offers free 24/7 bilingual emotional support helpline

MIAMI – June 26, 2021 – Florida Blue, the local Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, is offering additional support to the residents of Surfside and the entire South Florida community following Thursday’s tragic building collapse.

The Florida Blue Foundation has contributed $50,000 to Operation Helping Hands, a response and relief fund activated by United Way of Miami-Dade and the Miami Herald/el Nuevo Herald. The funds will provide support and assistance to affected families with their short- and long-term needs created by the unexpected tragedy.

“The Surfside community suffered an unimaginable tragedy on Thursday. As search and rescue efforts continue, our hearts go out to all of those impacted as they grapple with uncertainty and grief,” said Florida Blue President & CEO Pat Geraghty. “The impact of this tragedy has rippled across the South Florida community, and our Florida Blue family is here to offer support, counseling and resources to help during this difficult time.”

Immediately following Thursday morning’s events, Florida Blue, in partnership with New Directions Behavioral Health, also activated its free emotional support helpline for all South Florida residents. The bilingual helpline is open 24-hours a day to all Floridians at no cost and will connect callers with specially trained behavioral health counselors who can assist anyone experiencing feelings of stress, anxiety, trauma and grief and in need of immediate support.

24-Hour Toll-Free Helpline

Free Bilingual Emotional Support

833-848-1762

Licensed clinicians are available to speak with all Floridians in both English and Spanish, free of charge, including those who do not have insurance or have coverage with another health plan. Florida Blue will keep the helpline available as long as needed.

Florida Blue Centers across South Florida are also staffed by community specialists who can provide additional support to members of the community impacted by Thursday’s building collapse such as helping identify ongoing emotional support options, resources to assist with house and transportation and other social support needs. Virtual support is available by calling the North Miami center at (786) 541-0602 or find a nearby Florida Blue Center at FloridaBlue.com.

