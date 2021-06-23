Financial Literacy – Rotary Club of Boca Raton Sunset

Dawn Scranton

With Dawn Scranton, President & CEO of QB Solutioneers

Boca Raton, FL – The Rotarians of the Rotary Club of Boca Raton-Sunset welcomed and hosted Mrs. Scranton as a guest Zoom speaker for its weekly club meeting. Dawn holds a BS in Accounting from Northwood University in West Palm Beach; and has over 25 years of professional experiences in QuickBooks. She ranks in QuickBooks Top 100 Internationally as a Proadvisor.

The President & CEO of West Palm Beach-based QB Solutioneers educated Rotarians on the value of QuickBooks for leaders and business operators in small & medium sized companies. During her twenty-minute presentation on financial literacy – a pillar value for Rotarians – she told club members how bookkeeping, accounting, technology and managing operations in an enterprise, could all be leveraged utilizing QuickBooks technology and mastering its skills. Furthermore, she also shared how reporting is not just for the IRS but can be broken into Financial & Operational Reporting in business.

A businesswoman, mom, and community advocate through education and mentorship, Dawn is a FAU Tech Runway mentor and is a guest lecturer at the Jim Moran Institute. Joining our club as a guest of the Program Chair, Joseph Riopel, was Abby Ross, from state Senator Lori Berman’s office. Sen. Berman is a member of the Finance & Tax committee in the Florida Senate.