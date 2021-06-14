Economic Benefits of Casinos

Casinos have been a significant industry for the past few years, and they are beneficial to the economy in many ways; they generate revenue, create jobs, and provide tourism opportunities. There are arguments about casinos’ social ills, such as crime and gambling addiction, but it is undeniable that they are an essential part of the United States’ economic growth.

How do Casinos Benefit the Community

Although it might not seem so at first glance, it’s not too hard to understand how casinos are beneficial to their communities. Here are the top 6 benefits that a casino brings to the local economy.

Employment Opportunities for the Citizens

Casinos provide employment opportunities and benefits for more than 400.000 persons in the US, and that’s massive. Casinos improve local employment rates because it’s a vast industry, and the day-to-day operations of a casino require labor, thus creating a demand in the economy’s labor market, which leads to employment opportunities, especially for the locals. It’s important to note that most casino employment opportunities are usually related to the accounting, security, and hospitality niches.

Tax Revenue Opportunities for the Government

The tax revenue from legalized commercial casinos in Nevada alone is more than $800 million. Clearly, gambling is big business. The American government generates tax returns in billions. This helps fund community projects such as building public schools and other local infrastructure, which boosts the local economy.

Boost in Local Tourism

Most cities in the US, such as Las Vegas, Reno, Atlantic City, and New Orleans, are famous mainly for their casinos. Las Vegas alone receives more than a million tourist visits each month alone. When tourists are not playing card games or spending time on slot machines in these casinos, you bet that they check out other local attractions such as popular restaurants, museums, beaches, and hotels.

Entertainment and Recreation

There are lots of entertainment options in casinos ranging from slot machines, blackjack, poker, roulette to wheels of fortune. With the internet, you don’t even need to be in a casino to get a feel of its entertainment – there are new casino sites with lots of casino games you can play on your phone or a laptop without breaking the bank. The socio-economic effects of casinos in terms of recreation and entertainment are vital in today’s society.

Lucrative Sport Sponsorship Deals

Commercial casinos now sign lucrative sponsorship deals with sports teams in the National Basketball Association (NBA), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), National Hockey League (NHL), and even in the National Football League (NFL).

MGM Resorts International, a major casino operator in the US, has announced multi-million partnership deals with the NBA, and it has only gotten better from there. In the NHL, the Dallas Cowboys struck a lucrative deal with Winstar Casino.

These sponsorship deals between sports teams and commercial casino companies provide sports teams with much-needed cash flow and the casino companies with publicity. Simply, it’s a win-win situation that is ultimately beneficial to the economy.

Overall Economic Boom

Casinos certainly have a major impact on the local economy in the areas where they are located. Think about it. Las Vegas is very popular for tourists, majorly for its casino and entertainment attractions. Job opportunities keep opening up, local property values keep soaring, and there continues to be an influx of “new money” in the lives of the locals.

Final Thoughts

There have been multiple debates about the negative angle, such as robberies and gambling addictions associated with casinos in the past. However, the benefits are far more impactful here. Think of all the local businesses in casino cities that enjoy patronage from tourists who love casinos, infrastructure projects built with realized taxes from commercial casinos, sports sponsorships, and employment to the teeming US population. The casino industry benefits the economy tremendously.