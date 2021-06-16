Clinics Can Help Announces CBS 12’s Matt Lincoln as Chair for 8th Annual Golf Classic

Cole Gottlieb and Matt Lincoln

Boca Raton, FL – Clinics Can Help is thrilled to announce that CBS News 12 News Anchor Matt Lincoln will be chairing their 8th Annual Golf Classic at Banyan Cay Resort and Golf Club on Friday, October 29th. Lincoln, who has several personal reasons why he supports the organization’s important work, is excited for the changes coming this year after COVID-19 scaled the event back for 2020.

Lincoln says he first got involved with CCH because of PGA Tour Champion and Honorary Chair Dana Quigley and his son Devon. “After having heard their story while reporting it on CBS News 12, I learned how CCH had helped them. I was so touched by how the organization was created in a closet and how it grew year after year to help children and adults in need. Medical equipment is a vital part of life for so many and creates an independence that so many didn’t have. I knew I wanted to help,” he says.

Clinics Can Help’s CEO, Owen O’Neill is confident that Lincoln’s dynamic leadership and talent for inspiring others will continue to play a massive role in the event’s success. The tournament, which features a noon luncheon and a 1 p.m. shotgun start, concludes with an exciting silent auction and awards presentation.

The scramble golf format will offer a mixed division. Contests for both men and women will feature awards for longest drive, closest to the pin, hole in one, and putting. Entry tickets are $300 per individual and $1200 for a foursome. The price includes lunch, contests, prizes, post-awards reception, greens fees, golf cart, gift bag with a golf umbrella, and an Antigua golf shirt.

Lincoln adds,” I am most looking forward to the new location of Banyan Cay. We have been lucky to hold this event at some very nice courses, but we are looking forward to this next step. The facilities are incredible. The track is challenging and in great shape. It’s a treat to just play on that course, so being able to host our event there and help kids in need, I feel fortunate and excited!”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the KINDER Project at Clinics Can Help, a program designed which supports families through the purchasing or donation of specialized medical equipment to help them thrive.

Owen O’Neill, CEO of Clinics Can Help, shares that people should get involved because the work they do each day is truly to benefit people right here in our community. “We hear stories each and every day about the struggles that young kids have with these illnesses or injuries. It inspires us to want to help them even more; especially when you meet them. Besides, who doesn’t love to golf at a great course and be able to help children while you’re doing it?”

For more information about registration or sponsorship opportunities, with levels ranging from $250 to $10K, please contact Jaime Walton at 561.640.2995 or [email protected]. Banyan Cay Resort & Golf Club is in West Palm Beach at 2300 Presidential Way. Visit clinicscanhelp.org/golf to register online.

About Clinics Can Help

A vital resource in Palm Beach County and throughout southeast Florida for families in search of medical equipment such as hospital beds, wheelchairs, nebulizers, and more, CCH provides access to critical equipment for thousands of children and adults who cannot afford it. The only organization of its kind in Florida and one of only four in the U.S. that provide a vast and diverse array of equipment, CCH makes a difference through a simple process of organized recycling. For more information, please visit www.clinicscanhelp.org.