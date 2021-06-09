Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller to Host Pop-Up Passport Days

Clerk’s office makes it easy to apply for a passport during special after-hours events

WEST PALM BEACH — The Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller is making it easier and more convenient for people to apply for their passport in Palm Beach County.

The Clerk’s office will host Pop-Up Passport Days from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 12 and from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at its courthouse locations in Belle Glade, Delray Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.

No appointment is necessary. The events are open to anyone who would like to apply for a new passport, renew a child’s passport or renew an adult passport that expired more than 5 years ago.

The Pop-Up Passport Days will be held at the following Clerk’s office locations:

North County Courthouse, 3188 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens

South County Courthouse, 200 W. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach

West County Courthouse, 2950 State Road 15, Room S-100, Belle Glade

“We know many people are eager to travel, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to apply for their passports at our office,” said Joseph Abruzzo, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller for Palm Beach County. “Our Pop-Up Passport Days give everyone the chance to apply for a passport after work or on the weekend, when it’s convenient for them.”

To save time, passport applicants should download and complete their application form before the event by visiting www.travel.state.gov/passportforms. Forms must be completed in black ink.

Applicants must bring their own passport photo. Photos can be taken at local pharmacies and other retailers.

Two forms of payment are also required, including at least one check or money order. To learn more about passport fees, visit www.mypalmbeachclerk.com/fees/passports.

The processing time for expedited passport applications submitted with the Clerk’s office is approximately 4 to 6 weeks. Those who need their passport more quickly should visit the U.S. Department of State’s website at www.travel.state.gov/passport.

To learn more about passports and other services offered by the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, visit www.mypalmbeachclerk.com