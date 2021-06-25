City of Boca Raton Office of Economic Development
|Volume XII Quarterly Report April, May, June 2021
As the world starts to return back to normal we’re getting ready to spread our wings. Whether you’re traveling to Boca Raton for business or pleasure, we welcome you to take a deeper look at our beautiful city and all it has to offer. One thing we’ve learned through COVID is we can work from anywhere. Why not choose paradise and keep more money in your wallet?
Although this year has been anything but “business as usual” we’re beginning to see glimpses of normal life return and some very exciting things have been happening. In this quarterly report, we’ll share some of the victories and help spread the good word of our local companies.
As a reminder, the Office of Economic Development is here to assist Boca’s corporate community. With 13,000 businesses and 123,000 employees in our City we continue to work to provide resources and support as needed. If there’s more we can, or should be doing to assist your company, please reach out to us at [email protected].
Aviation Marketing Campaign
Absolutely love our new 22’x5′ lit fabric panel advertisement that was placed in the Palm Beach International Airport.
The ask is simple. Make Boca Raton your business destination.
As travelers begin to take to the skies, and flights start to increase at a rapid pace, we took the opportunity to reach those that will be visiting our area during both the Memorial Day & July 4th holidays.
Considering a corporate relocation? Boca Raton should be at the top of your list. With a low tax rate and thriving corporate community, Boca Raton attracts industries from across the country. Boasting nearly 5 miles of public beaches, world class shopping and dining and an array of real estate options, Boca Raton consistently ranks among the best cities in the country.
Boca Raton – Make your next move, your best move.
Boca Ranks Among the Top Best Beach Towns to Live In
WalletHub’s 2021 Best Beach Town to Live In rankings are in. This year, Boca Raton ranks in the top ten. Stacker’s 2021 Best Beach Towns to Live In rankings are in. This year, Boca Raton takes the #3 spot in the Best Beach Towns To Live in the Country.
Private Aviation Marketing
We recently partnered with: Privaira Atlantic Aviation & Signature Flight Support
Travelers can now see our “Make It A One Way Trip” posters in their beautiful lobbies. Economic development takes a village – we’re lucky to have such awesome partners help us share the good word.
Nation Safe Drivers Expands Boca Raton Headquarters
We love working with the team at Nation Safe Drivers (NSD). NSD recently purchased the 143,530 sq. ft. office at 5600 Broken Sound Blvd. for $18 million. So great to see them continuing to grow and expand. We’re lucky to have them based in our beautiful city.
We recently hosted our first #BocaTech happy hour at TAP 42 BOCA. We were excited to meet and mingle with the 100+ attendees. Thank you Tech Hub South Florida for including us.
Hold the Date: Our next #BocaTech event is tentatively scheduled for July 8th. More details to follow on all of our social media platforms.
“FOCUS ON”
Our new social media initiative highlights available commercial properties throughout Boca Raton.
SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO TODAY!
If you own or represent an available commercial property in the City of Boca Raton, we’d love to highlight it on our social media platforms. Please send us a photo of the building and information about the property and we’ll do our best to share it and tag accordingly. With about 50,000 followers, our goal is to highlight local properties that are available for purchase, lease and/or sublease. We can be reached at [email protected]
Our latest feature is: NATION SAFE DRIVERS 800 Yamato Road
This Class A+ boutique office building with 49,904 sf is a very rare offering on a 5.9-acre site located immediately west of the recently re-engineered I-95 interchange on the amenity rich, high impact office/retail Yamato Road corridor. This soon to be vacated single occupant meticulously maintained building offers an opportunity to acquire a modern building at substantially below replacement cost. The building meets the special LIRP exception allowing for 33% of the area to be leased to general office use.
For more information on this property contact: Jason Carros ~ 561-445-7664 [email protected]
Media Day
We recently joined WPBF and WPTV for a tour of ALINA Residences. What an incredible property. Seeing all the amenities – it’s no wonder their sales are on fire. We work with a lot of teams throughout the community and the team at ALINA is one of the best! Click HERE to see the “Boca Raton Seeing Economic Boom” report on WPBF.
Groundbreaking Event Boca Ice & Fine Art Center
Boca Ice & Fine Art Center is coming to our city early 2022. The 73,000 square foot facility will be the first newly constructed, state of the art, dual-ice sheet, indoor recreation facility in Palm Beach County.
Good News for Palm Beach County Employment
Thanks to the efforts of Career Source of Palm Beach County Palm Beach County’s unemployment rate drops slightly to 4.6 percent; below State and National rates for nine consecutive months – and the County’s lowest unemployment rate since March 2020.
Seeking employment? Check out their Jobs page to search for your next opportunity. Career Source Palm Beach County’s virtual job fairs are not to be missed! For the latest schedule, visit their Events page.
World Premier Machu Pichu Exhibit
The Boca Raton Museum of Art gave a sneak peek of the world premier exhibition of Machu Picchu And The Golden Empires Of Peru. The exhibit opens October 16th. You can reserve your tickets at www.bocamuseum.org/golden. We were lucky to join them at the museum for this remarkable presentation.
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl 2021 Date Announced
Are you ready for some football? The 8th Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl returns to FAU Stadium Saturday, Dec. 18. 11 a.m.
Boca Raton in the News
Forbes reported, Florida octogenarian becomes a billionaire after investing in Celsius energy drink.
Awesome read in South Florida Business Journal about the 305/954/561 tech region. Lucky to have partners in Broward County Government, Miami-Dade County Government & others working across county lines, as a team continuing to grow & strengthen our technology and innovation ecosystem.
CBS 12 News interviewed Mayor Scott Singer to discuss the surge in business and residential relocations happening in Boca Raton.
BusinessWire.com reported on Honorlock‘s capital raise. They recently raised $25M Series B funding and last year they raised $11M Series A.
Refresh Miami reports, Material Bank, a platform for sourcing architectural materials, raises $100M. The most popular Florida counties for New York transplants for the calendar years 2019, 2020, and 2021 through April were the southeastern counties of Palm Beach (14,045), Broward (8,422), and Miami-Dade (8,033) as reported by the NY Post.
Congratulations to the team at Caribou! PRNewswire reports, Five women-led startups selected for BMO Harris Bank and 1871 WMN-FINtech Program.
The Real Deal reports, New York’s Major Food Group inks deal with Michael Dell’s Boca Raton Resort & Club.
Boca Raton is the topic of discussion in Business Insider.
Great news coming out of the team at SurGenTec. They were awarded Best Spine Technology for 2020, as reported by AP News.
So great to see Val’s GF Cafe doing so well. Their inspiring story was picked up by Yahoo Finance.
Glades Twin Plaza is situated on 5.3 acres at 2300 Glades Road. The non-recourse financing includes initial and future funding totaling $19.4 million – REBusinessOnline.com.
SunSentinel reports, the first dock-and-dine and catch -and-cook restaurant makes a splash in Boca Raton.
South Florida Business Journal reports, Cross Country Healthcare acquired Foothill Ranch, California-based Workforce Solutions Group for $30 million.
The Camino Real Apartments, 333 East Camino Real, sold for $69 million, as reported by The Real Deal.
Want to know more about Boca Raton’s Business Community?
Check out our YouTube channel. Our commercials and short videos have been viewed over 67,000 times. If you have a great idea for a video or would like to see an interview with a local CEO, let us know and we’ll do our best to make it happen.
Economic Development Social Media If you would like to see what we’ve been up to, you can find us on the following social media platforms:
Facebook: We have over 42,400+ followers! Have corporate news to share – contact us via Facebook Messenger. Twitter: For the latest news on Boca’s Corporate Community, follow us on Twitter @BocaDev.
Instagram: Do you have corporate photos to share? Follow us @BocaEconomicDevelopment and tag us at #BusinessBoca.
Have corporate news to share? We’d love to hear (and share) it…
