Brazil International talk show, with Renata Urban, from URBAN Training and Services, Inc.

Renata Urban – www.renataurbantraining.com

Aloysio Vasconcellos – BIF – brazilinternationalfoundation.org

Suzanne Thorson – Brazilian Beat – brazilianbeat.us

Mary Sol Gonzalez – HEI – heiflorida.org

The “Brazil International Talk Show” showcases a team of Brazilian and Hispanic entrepreneurs discussing subjects of interest pertaining to the Brazilian/ Hispanic communities and residents of the USA, mainly South Florida. Our goal is to enhance business possibilities between the USA (host society) and the Brazilian/ Hispanic communities and their countries of origin. In general terms, we aim to open up new possibilities, thus contributing to the development of South Florida.

Follow the main news of the day at www.bocaratontribune.com/ and subscribe to our YouTube channel: bocatribune.tv

#newspaper#news#tribune#reality#information#online#offline#show#bocaraton#tv#brttv#tribune#news#youtube#facebook#igtv#streamyard#ideas#tips#home#business#films#bocaratontribune#florida#living#positive#timeout#sports

Music in this video