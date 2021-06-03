Bolay comes to West Boca

Bolay will open a new restaurant location in July and will need 60 new employees to bring Bolay to West Boca.

Bolay is family-owned and operated throughout different locations in Florida. The West Boca location will be the nineteenth Florida location and the third Boca Raton restaurant. Bolay is well known for their signature “bols” and customers can select various types of proteins and vegetables for their dish.

“We are all about culture and all about group,” said Operating Partner, Dean Korkoian to WPTV. “The impact we’re able to make with our team is unmatched.”

The team members at Bolay are said to be the most essential part of expanding locations. The team members are the primary reason for expanding Bolay since 2016. Bolay CEO and co-founder Chris Gannon says that investing in team members is the key for growth.

“Our ethos is to inspire our team and our guests to be the best versions of themselves through our extraordinary culture, and we live by it,” says Gannon.

In 2022, Bolay will expand out of Florida and into Atlanta and Washington, DC. The West Boca location will have a small opening in late June and a grand opening in July. The first 100 guests to arrive at Bolay in West Boca on Day 1 (7/1), Day 2 (7/2) and Day 3 (7/3) will receive a $50 worth of Bolay.

To learn more about Bolay, visit bolay.com.