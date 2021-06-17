Boca Teen Twins Collect 3,000 Pounds of Cereal for Boca Helping Hands

(L-R) Trystine Fellmann, Valeria Suarez, Raquel Perry, Michaella Louis, Luke Justin, Jett Justin, Nya Craig (FAU Community Service Club members with Jett & Luke Justin)

Boca Raton, FL – Cereal4All, which runs an annual cereal drive organized by twin brothers Jett and Luke Justin, collected nearly 3,000 pounds of cereal from March through May, 2021 and donated it to Boca Helping Hands (BHH). This donation means that Boca Helping Hands will be able to provide clients with about 18,380 bowls of cereal. The Justins, 13-year-old twin brothers and Boca Raton residents, attend Don Estridge Middle School.

Breakfast food is one of the least-donated items to food banks across the country. That means not all kids and families have daily access to breakfast in their home. Like most kids, cereal is one of Jett and Luke Justin’s favorite foods.

Participants in the drive included Kindness Matters 365, Verde Elementary, Sunrise Park Elementary, Grandview Preparatory School, FAU Community Service Club, Plastridge Insurance, St. Joan of Arc and Del Prado Elementary School.



After volunteering at Boca Helping Hands with their parents, Jett and Luke organized their first cereal drive for BHH in 2016 at their school, Calusa Elementary, when they were just eight years old. The boys have since expanded the program, now called Cereal4All, to many more schools and organizations.About Boca Helping Hands

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various assistance programs, BHH supports over 27,000 people annually.

BHH distributes more than 80,000 pantry bags each year at five Palm Beach County locations and serves over 90,000 hot meals annually, six days per week. The organization expands access to affordable medical, dental and behavioral care through its partnerships with Genesis Community Health (serving clients at clinics in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach) and Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing Community Based Clinics (serving residents in West Palm Beach). BHH sends weekend meals home with food-insecure elementary school students via the BHH Backpacks Program and assists working families with the rising cost of childcare through the Children’s Assistance Program (CAP).

With an increased focus on client self-sufficiency, BHH awards scholarships for qualified candidates to attend accredited vocational training classes that prepare them for careers in the healthcare, information technology, technical trades, and transportation industries. BHH also offers free English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes, courses in nutrition, and other life skills. Staff and volunteer mentors counsel the unemployed and underemployed in basic workplace skills and help them polish resumes and search for jobs.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health and financial stability.

Charity Navigator named Boca Helping Hands a Four-Star Charity for the 15th consecutive year in June 2021. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.