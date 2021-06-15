Boca Raton’s only dock-and-dine restaurant opens

Mastro’s Restaurants Fort Lauderdale

SeaSpray, Boca Raton’s only waterfront restaurant gets a makeover. As reported by Boca Magazine, the restaurant, formally known as Boca Landing at The Waterfront Resort & Marina, has been open since 2015. However, SeaSpray will now have a new venue and offer dock-and-dine services for the first time, allowing guests to travel by boat to the restaurant.

“You can come by boat or by car, have a bunch of burgers, order fresh salads and quality seafood options or reserve an 8 p.m. seating and dine more formally, for steak, grilled Mahi or other quality entrees,” says former member of The Office of Delray Beach, Randall. “There’s both glitz and familiarity but it’s a breezy vibe”

SeaSpray offers breakfast menus every morning, a happy hour menu from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and its bar will offer mixologist curated cocktails inspired by the tropical weather. Some menu items include grilled octopus with chorizo, pear tortellini with truffle cream sauce, Mahi Reuben with cabbage slaw, SeaSpray burger with prime beef and Frutti di Mare with lobster.

SeaSpray is located at 999 E Camino Real, Boca Raton and opens on June 14. Reservations can be made on the restaurant’s website.