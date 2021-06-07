BOCA RATON PUBLIC LIBRARY PRESENTS THE ART EXHIBIT,“ICONIC FACES IN COLLAGE,” BY ANDY HIRST JUNE 4–JULY 31, 2021, DOWNTOWN LIBRARY

Boca Chamber Member Update

BOCA RATON, FL (June 4, 2021) – The Boca Raton Public Library presents a new art exhibit, “Iconic Faces in Collage,” by Andy Hirst. Visitors to the Art in Public Places area of the Downtown Library will enjoy Hirst’s colorful collage/multimedia works, characterized by texture, details and vibrant colors. These large portraits on canvas or wood are comprised of magazine clippings built up in layers to form facial features. Additional clippings of various relevant words and numbers are used to form phrases incorporated into the image to add meaning and depth.



Hirst is from Newcastle upon Tyne, England, and attended art school in England before arriving in the United States in 2002 to further his education. He serves as a multimedia designer in the College of Communication and Design at Lynn University in Boca Raton. His works have been in numerous exhibits in America and Europe, and he has created both commission pieces and public murals. Notes Hirst, “As an artist, all I want to do is create, producing a body of work to be proud of. To be able to do this and also have people, some of whom are prominent art collectors, want my work on their wall is a huge compliment and very encouraging.”



“Iconic Faces in Collage,” a free exhibit, will run from June 4–July 31, 2021, at the Downtown Library, 400 NW 2nd Avenue. It is open Monday–Saturday, 9:00am–5:00pm.



