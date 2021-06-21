Boca Raton Fire Rescue Services purchases new boat

The Boca Raton Fire Rescue Services Department sent out a press release on June 18, announcing their new fire rescue boat.

Fire Boat 3 was custom-made by Metal Shark Boats in Jeanerette, Louisiana. The fire department has been working with Metal Shark Boats for the past two years to plan this boat, a process that was reportedly delayed due to COVID-19, supply shortages, and hurricanes.

Fire Boat 3. Photo courtesy of Boca Raton Fire Rescue Services Department.

“This state-of-the-art vessel is one of a kind and will take Boca Raton Fire Rescue Services well into the future,” said the Boca Raton Fire Rescue Department.

The press release did not include information regarding the cost of the vessel.

Fire Boat 3 will be stationed at Marbella Marina, which is across the street from Fire Station 3.

The fire boat is constructed of commercial/military-grade aluminum and is 32’ long and about 14,000 pounds. Special features include a 1000 GPM Darley marinized fire pump, which the fire department says gives it the equivalent power of much land-based gear. It also has a 40-gallon foam tank, which helps combat fuel-fed fires.

The fire department also released a video montage of Fire Boat 3 on the water.