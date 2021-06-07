Boca Raton FC draws 2-2 with Central Florida Panthers; Unbeaten Streak Reaches Three

WINTER PARK – FL — Boca Raton Football Club and the Central Florida Panthers drew to a 2-2 draw in Winter Park on Saturday, June 5.

With goals by Pedro Viega and Kimanie King, Boca Raton FC’s unbeaten streak reached three games, putting the club in third place in the NPSL Sunshine Conference standings behind Miami Dutch Lions and Naples United.

Central Florida Panthers v Boca Raton at Lake Howell High School in Winter Park, Florida on June 5, 2021. ©2021 Scott A. Miller

Boca Raton went down 1-0 in the first half but took advantage of a slow second-half start by the Panthers to capitalize and find an equalizer in the 56th minute when Pedro Viega was able to follow up on a cross sent inside the Panthers box to level the match at 1 apiece.

With momentum on their side to start the second half, Boca Raton took only seven minutes to score their second of the game when Caleb Roldan sent a corner into the box and Kimanie King was able to get the right touch on the ball to make it 2-1 for Boca Raton.

The Panthers leveled the game in the 68th minute after a penalty was called in their favor. Panther’s Nazar Tsaruk took the penalty that was initially saved by Boca Raton keeper, Facundo Grimberg, but Tsaruk was able to follow the rebound to put it in the back of the net.

With the tie, Boca Raton FC remains in 3rd place in the NPSL Sunshine Conference Standings, with crucial games versus Miami Dutch Lions and Miami United FC this week.

Story by: Boca Raton FC Communication Staff

Photo by: Scott A. Miller | Central Florida Panthers SC