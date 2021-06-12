Boca girl’s dream to swim with dolphins comes true, thanks to Make-A-Wish

By: Dale King

Giovanna Camarotti Daldalto, a 12-year-old Boca Raton girl, has struggled for years with a nervous system disorder.

Still, she loves to go surfing with her dad and particularly enjoys being outdoors.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida recently granted Giovanna’s desire to meet nose-to-nose with dolphins during a wish-come-true visit to a lagoon at Dolphins Plus Bayside in Key Largo filled with the friendly, finny, Flipper-like creatures.

In fact, the entire Daldalto family – Giovanna and her parents, Mirella and Renan – got a chance to share the dolphin experience as they entered the lagoon from a platform that was lowered into the water.

Giovanna and her parents interact with a dolphin, accompanied by a Dolphins Plus trainer, during the 12-year-old’s five-day Make-A-Wish visit. (Photo courtesy of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida)

The mammals performed their tricks for Giovanna, who interacted with them, chuckling as she reached out to touch one of her new “friends.”

Her smiling mom and dad looked on approvingly as the newest “wish kid” enjoyed her dream holiday.

Later in the weekend, the Boca family joined forces to feed sharks and paint with sea lions.

The family commented that Make-A-Wish provided them with a one-of-a-kind vacation for the 12-year-old who has long suffered from the effects of a serious ailment.

“The vises we grant aren’t just nice, they’re necessary,” said Norman Wedderburn, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

“Research shows the anticipation of a wish and the memories made during them can have a positive and significant impact on the health and well-being of the children, families and extended networks we reach.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has granted nearly 13,000 life-changing wishes since 1983 for children who have serious illnesses. It aims to grant a wish for every medically eligible child in its territory.

The Southern Florida chapter’s territory includes 22 counties/four regions in southeast and southwest Florida, on the Suncoast and in the Tampa Bay area. It also includes the U.S. Virgin Islands.