Boca Beat, 06.25
- The Flossy fountain statue at Mizner Park Amphitheater is currently undergoing repairs to fix leaks and improve electrical work. The fountain’s base is located directly in front of the amphitheater, but park goers will have to wait to see Flossy’s new shine. The statue was removed earlier in 2021 and will be completed later on this year.
- Shannon Ramsey-Chessman, the Chief Deputy Clerk for the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s office, will serve for the next year in a new role: President of the state’s leading association for government finance professionals.
- A waterfront restaurant with a Florida bend for local seafare and tropical themed cocktails in convivial digs, SeaSpray is bringing Boca Raton everything it never had but always secretly needed, an intracoastal escape made of equal parts glamour and laid-back charm.
- FAU Tech Runway® recently hosted its annual Launch Competition, revealing its ninth class, “Venture Class 9.” The Launch Competition provides the most promising startups and talented entrepreneurs in South Florida with an opportunity to join a year-long program that offers competition winners “best-in-class” instruction, mentoring, networking, marketing and capital-raising assistance, co-working space, events, intern support, and other vital programs.
- Two private schools in Boca Raton are not requiring their students to receive COVID-19 vaccines for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. American Heritage and Spanish River Christian will not require their students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming year. Currently, students twelve and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
- What makes the consummate campsite? Price and availability of electricity are the main factors, with proximity to a body of water and canyon views less important, say researchers at Florida Atlantic University and the University of Montana.
- Julianna Lian, 17, a junior at Florida Atlantic University High School, recently placed second in the biochemistry category at the 2021 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (Regeneron ISEF), the world’s largest international high school competition.
- The Boca Raton Fire Rescue Services Department sent out a press release on June 18, announcing their new fire rescue boat. Fire Boat 3 was custom-made by Metal Shark Boats in Jeanerette, Louisiana. The fire department has been working with Metal Shark Boats for the past two years to plan this boat, a process that was reportedly delayed due to COVID-19, supply shortages, and hurricanes.
- On Saturday, the Juneteenth festival: Unity X Black Excellence made its debut in Riviera Beach Marina Village. The event was hosted by the new nonprofit, Juneteenth of Palm Beach County. Starting off as an idea in 2017, Sukeenah Kelly worked throughout the past year to make the festival and nonprofit a reality. She joined with co-founder Brittany Mitchell to create the event. A year full of emails, phone calls, Zoom meetings and networking, she had a lot on her hands. Being the chief executive officer of the nonprofit, Kelly also had to balance her roles as a mother, a wife and the local business owner of Velvet Organics.
- Since the FDA and CDC approved COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson many have gotten their shots. However, there have been mixed feelings about the effectiveness of each vaccine. Some people trust the science behind the vaccines while others don’t, but that is not the only time where opinions diverge from each other. People can choose to get a vaccine from Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson and each vaccine is administered differently. However, many don’t feel the need to get a second dose which is needed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to be fully effective.
