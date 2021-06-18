Boca Beat, 06.18
- The Atrium at Boca Raton’s tagline is “The Care you Deserve” and has strived to provide its residents with living assistance and specialized dementia and Alzheimer’s care. COVID-19 quickly altered the state of the world seemingly from one day to the next, and The Atrium was also forced to adapt.
- As of June 1, hurricane season has arrived and the time to prepare is now. City of Boca Raton Communication & Marketing manager, Annie Marie Connolly said that the City encourages people to start to prepare as hurricane season begins.
- In response to the recent car crash on Camino Real in West Boca Raton that killed five people and injured five more, County Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth, commissioner from District 4, has called on the county’s Department of Engineering and Public Works to conduct a speed study in that area.
- On Thursday, June 10, two people were shot and killed at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach before the perpetrator turned the gun on himself. The victims were a grandmother, 69-year-old Litha Varone, and her one-year-old grandson. Varone is being referred to by the community as a hero since security footage showed that she tried to fight the gunman after he shot the toddler.
- Cereal4All, which runs an annual cereal drive organized by twin brothers Jett and Luke Justin, collected nearly 3,000 pounds of cereal from March through May, 2021 and donated it to Boca Helping Hands (BHH). This donation means that Boca Helping Hands will be able to provide clients with about 18,380 bowls of cereal. The Justins, 13-year-old twin brothers and Boca Raton residents, attend Don Estridge Middle School.
- On Friday, the Norton Museum of Art opened its doors to its newest exhibition “For the Record: Celebrating Art Created by Women.” On the first floor, visitors can explore different types of art including oil paintings, glazed porcelain sculptures, digital art and screen prints. It features over 50 objects with an artistic expression that spans over 140 years.
- Old School Square, the historic arts and entertainment campus and music venue in the heart of downtown Delray Beach, has announced the 2022 winter season of music series set to take place at what will be a newly-restored Crest Theater. This season of music series, Broadway Cabaret and MusicWorks Concerts, not only marks the return of indoor performances for Old School Square after the pandemic abruptly brought last season’s series to an unanticipated halt, but it also marks the 25th year of the Broadway Cabaret Series in the historic theater venue.
- Clinics Can Help is thrilled to announce that CBS News 12 News Anchor Matt Lincoln will be chairing their 8th Annual Golf Classic at Banyan Cay Resort and Golf Club on Friday, October 29th. Lincoln, who has several personal reasons why he supports the organization’s important work, is excited for the changes coming this year after COVID-19 scaled the event back for 2020.
- On Monday, June 21st, the Village of Palm Springs in partnership with the Lake Worth and West Palm Beach Corps of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, will send 52 youth, ages of 7 -17, to the South Florida Regional Camp Keystone in Starke, Florida. The Florida Senior Music and Art Conservatory coincides with the week-long general camp session. The charter bus will depart from the West Palm Beach Corps on Palm Beach Lakes Blvd at 7:00 A.M.
- Kristina “Kristi” Martin, a 2021 graduate in elementary education, has won a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant (ETA) award to Taiwan for the 2021-22 academic year. She is PBA’s second Fulbright Award winner to Taiwan, and her win marks the fourth year in a row that a PBA student has earned the prestigious Fulbright ETA.
About the Author