Boca Beat, 06.04
- A sharply divided Boca Raton City Council voted May 25 to reject Cav Core’s application for a 182-unit student housing project on NW Fifth Avenue across the El Rio Canal from Florida Atlantic University. But during discussion, all council members called for further planning and meetings with school officials, particularly at FAU, to properly address a shortage of student housing both on and off campus. Previous efforts to create apartments in certain areas of the city to serve the learner community, 20th Street, for example, have come up short.
- George S. Brown, a Boca Raton city employee since 1977 and deputy city manager since 2004, has been recognized by the Florida League of Cities with a 2021 Home Rule Hero Award for his hard work and advocacy efforts during the 2021 session of the Florida State Legislature.
- The new SunPass Pro has been released and allows drivers to pay tolls in 15 additional states. Drivers will have to purchase the new windshield transponder for $14.95 to enjoy this feature. According to the SunSentinel, SunPass already gave drivers access to tolls in North Carolina and Georgia, in addition to Florida, but the SunPass Pro extends that to Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, and West Virginia.
- Invictus, a contemporary men’s barber shop in Coconut Creek that serves the public not only with haircuts, but facial care, hot-towel shaves, waxing, tattoos, a billiards table, coffee, TV and video games, earned first place in the recently completed Batmasian Family Grants competition that was open to small businesses in Broward and Palm Beach counties.
- This fall the School of Music & Fine Arts and the School of Communication & Media will merge to form the College of the Arts. This academic union is the first of its kind in the history of Palm Beach Atlantic University. The combined college will include the following disciplines: cinema, communication, dance, digital media, gaming, graphic design, journalism, music, the Preparatory Department, public relations, sports broadcasting, theatre & children’s theatre and visual art. In addition to the outstanding degree programs already in place, the College of the Arts will add four new Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees.
- Bolay will open a new restaurant location in July and will need 60 new employees to bring Bolay to West Boca.
- A memorial is growing as of Monday after victims of the Boca Raton crash were identified. Flowers, pictures, and balloons were left on the memorial site by a group of people. As stated in a WPTV article, “Investigators said three of the kids in the car were killed: Ramiro Gomez, 18, Sebastian Rivas, 13, and Brielle Snowden, 13.” Along with the teenagers, the other 58- and 55-year-old car passengers were also killed in the accident.
- Victor Olofin, a Palm Beach State College alumnus with a passion for civil rights and criminal justice reform, will get a full ride to law school after being among 10 chosen for the inaugural cohort of the Marshall-Motley Scholars Program.
- Inspired by personal experience, Palm Beach Atlantic University’s interim Pharmacy Dean, Dr. Yolanda Hardy is on a mission to empower people with chronic illnesses to live the lives they want. A year and a half ago, Hardy was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease in which the body’s immune system attacks part of the nervous system, which can affect the way the brain communicates to the rest of the body. Symptoms include tingling, weakness, difficulty walking and temporary loss of vision. They vary from person-to-person, depending on which part of the body the disease is attacking.
