Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States visits Palm Beach County

His Excellency Abdulla R. Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States and PBC Vice Mayor Robert S Weinroth

Over 50 government and business leaders joined in a private luncheon, discussion group and reception hosted by the World Trade Center Palm Beach to welcome and honor His Excellency Abdulla R. Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States.

“We had a vision to bring innovative global relationships to Palm Beach County, held a welcome event in December 2020 on Zoom, and followed-up with this inspiring day”, explains Alfred Zucaro, President and Founder of WTC Palm Beach.

Graciously hosted by Chancellor Arthur Keiser at Keiser University’s ‘Flagship Campus’ in West Palm Beach, conversations centered on the exponential opportunities for business, commerce, education and tourism between our area and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Kelly Smallridge, President of Palm Beach County’s Business Development Board, made a comprehensive presentation to the group and provided an impressive overview of the virtual onslaught of business relocations to our South Florida (and in particular, Palm Bech County).

PBC Commissioner Maria Sachs, His Excellency Abdulla R. Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States, Al Zucaro and PBC Vice Mayor Robert S Weinroth

County Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth and his colleague, Commissioner Maria Sachs, provided an overview of the business friendly environment in Palm Beach County. From expedited services to fast-tracking bureaucracy, the county has rolled out the red carpet for businesses seeking to relocate to our piece of paradise. Weinroth highlighted Palm Beach County’s strong governance, invested leadership and collaboration.

The day centered on the fulfillment of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Vision 2030, their investment in their people, culture, and finance sectors. “The fulfillment of the Abraham Accords expands the capacity and impact of American and Bahraini shared values”, explained global affairs expert Pamela Dubin. “The Kingdom of Bahrain leads

with innovation and openness. Geographically, educationally, financially, and technologically, they are the right partner for us in Palm Beach County.”

Al Zucaro President WTC Palm Beach

The Ambassador and Rose Sager, Trade Representative for the Kingdom, shared the ease of doing business with and in Bahrain. “We are literally a one-stop-shop with a red carpet, not red tape attitude.”

Zucaro noted, “the World Trade Center Palm Beach welcomes all inquiries about business, investments and

growth. We view this as only the beginning with much, much more to follow. We are planning future events which will include a trade mission before the end of the year where a delegation from Palm Beach County will travel to the Kingdom of Bahrain. A Spring 2022 Ambassador’s Summit with the ambassadors representing the Gulf nations is already being planned as a follow-up to this meeting.”