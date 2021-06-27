Published On: Sun, Jun 27th, 2021

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States visits Palm Beach County

His Excellency Abdulla R. Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States and PBC Vice Mayor Robert S Weinroth

Over 50 government and business leaders joined in a private luncheon, discussion group and reception hosted by the World Trade Center Palm Beach to welcome and honor His Excellency Abdulla R. Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States.

“We had a vision to bring innovative global relationships to Palm Beach County, held a welcome event in December 2020 on Zoom, and followed-up with this inspiring day”, explains Alfred Zucaro, President and Founder of WTC Palm Beach.

Graciously hosted by Chancellor Arthur Keiser at Keiser University’s ‘Flagship Campus’ in West Palm Beach, conversations centered on the exponential opportunities for business, commerce, education and tourism between our area and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Kelly Smallridge, President of Palm Beach County’s Business Development Board, made a comprehensive presentation to the group and provided an impressive overview of the virtual onslaught of business relocations to our South Florida (and in particular, Palm Bech County).

PBC Commissioner Maria Sachs, His Excellency Abdulla R. Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States, Al Zucaro and PBC Vice Mayor Robert S Weinroth

County Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth and his colleague, Commissioner Maria Sachs, provided an overview of the business friendly environment in Palm Beach County. From expedited services to fast-tracking bureaucracy, the county has rolled out the red carpet for businesses seeking to relocate to our piece of paradise. Weinroth highlighted Palm Beach County’s strong governance, invested leadership and collaboration.

The day centered on the fulfillment of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Vision 2030, their investment in their people, culture, and finance sectors.  “The fulfillment of the Abraham Accords expands the capacity and impact of American and Bahraini shared values”, explained global affairs expert Pamela Dubin. “The Kingdom of Bahrain leads
with innovation and openness. Geographically, educationally, financially, and technologically, they are the right partner for us in Palm Beach County.”

Al Zucaro President WTC Palm Beach

The Ambassador and Rose Sager, Trade Representative for the Kingdom, shared the ease of doing business with and in Bahrain. “We are literally a one-stop-shop with a red carpet, not red tape attitude.”

Zucaro noted, “the World Trade Center Palm Beach welcomes all inquiries about business, investments and
growth. We view this as only the beginning with much, much more to follow. We are planning future events which will include a trade mission before the end of the year where a delegation from Palm Beach County will travel to the Kingdom of Bahrain. A Spring 2022 Ambassador’s Summit with the ambassadors representing the Gulf nations is already being planned as a follow-up to this meeting.”

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It