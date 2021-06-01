AACY to Host Their Second Game Night Fundraiser!

Boca Chamber Member Update

American Association of Caregiving Youth

Contact: Kelly Cronin, Communications Manager

[email protected] 561.391.7401

May 28, 2021—BOCA RATON, FL- The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) is hosting their second Game Night fundraiser to benefit the middle and high school Caregiving Youth they serve. These students all assist family member(s) who are chronically ill, injured, elderly or disabled.

Game Night will be held on Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at Crazy Uncle Mike’s in Boca Raton. AACY Board Member and Treasurer, Debralyn Belletieri, is leading the planning effort; and special guest emcee Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth will be back, by popular demand, to host the event.

Modeled after the popular game show, this Family Feud-style Game Night features teams of four to five people, competing against one another to name the most popular responses to questions.

“If you joined us in March, we hope to see you again. If you missed our March Game Night, you don’t want to miss this one!” added Belletieri. “We can only have 10 teams total, so now is the time to put your team together, and come up with a fun name and/or theme.”

Team 5 Shades of Bacon were the winners of AACY’s first Game Night, and are looking forward to the upcoming Game Night and to defend their title, while supporting AACY.

“Family Feud Game Night was a fun event and was a great way to help give back to Caregiving Youth,” Team Member Scott said.

Tickets are $30 per person, or $140 per team. Teams can have four or five members. For more information or to sign up for Game Night, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aacy-game-night-tickets-156547803695

Founded in 1998 by Dr. Siskowski, what is now AACY currently serves more than 450 caregiving youth (with more enrolled each day), in 33 middle and high schools throughout Palm Beach County; and proudly boasts the Caregiving Youth Project (CYP), founded in 2006 which has served more than 1,800 caregiving youth and their families. The CYP provides professional services in school, out of school and at home as well as supports students and their families with a myriad of needs-driven wraparound services with the help of collaborating partners.

The AACY is a Florida based 501(c) (3) non-profit corporation. Today it is the only organization of its kind in the United States for addressing the issues surrounding the silent, vulnerable, and hidden population, conservatively estimated to exceed 5 million children ages 8-18 years who provide care for chronically ill, injured, elderly or disabled family members. In partnership with schools, it prioritizes students in greatest need of services and increases their ability to remain in school through counseling, education, activities, mentorship, and respite while strengthening families by linking them with community services. To donate to AACY, volunteer or for more information go to www.aacy.org, email [email protected] or call 561-391-7401.