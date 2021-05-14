What’s Next After Being Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Once you’re fully vaccinated from COVID-19, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report you can return to life before the pandemic- no masks or social distancing required, depending on local rules and regulations.

Fully vaccinated people are only considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna and two weeks after one dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

According to the CDC, local business and workplace regulations should still be followed and this normalcy is only in reference to “daily activities”.

Fully vaccinated international travelers in the U.S. are still required to be tested within three days of their flight and are supposed to be tested 3-5 days after traveling.

When traveling, quarantine is not required upon entering the U.S. because a negative test result is required prior to boarding your flight. But, international destinations may have different rules pertaining to this and should be checked prior to departure.

“If you have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, you may NOT be fully protected even if you are fully vaccinated,” reports The CDC. “Talk to your healthcare provider. Even after vaccination, you may need to continue taking all precautions.”

The vaccine is proven to be “effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death” and the vaccines “reduce the risk of people spreading COVID-19,” according to the CDC.

But, the efficiency against other variants of COVID-19, protection for those with weakened immune systems, and length of the vaccines’ effect on those who are fully vaccinated is still being studied.

More information can be found here https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html.