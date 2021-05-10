What Is Methyl Salicylate? A Guide

A lot of us know how bad it feels to have constant body pain. It ruins our mood, gets us off track of whatever we are focusing on, it stunts our progress throughout the day, and it is just very debilitating in general.

If you have suffered from constant body pain before, you have probably explored the wide array of different body rubs that are available on the market. You probably didn’t know, however, that one of the most common ingredient among all of these body rubs is something called Methyl Salicylate.

Methyl Salicylate is both an anti-irritant and an NSAID that works great against body pain but is it right for you? Read on to find out.

Fast Relief Against Body Pain

Because Methyl Salicylate is a topical pain reliever, it can definitely be a lot better than orally taken medicines if the pain is caused by localized trauma.

If you got your body pain because you bumped that part of your body into something for example, an orally taken pain reliever would not act fast because it is impossible for it to isolate the pain and act on it specifically. The same limitations do not apply for topical pain relievers because you can just rub it into that exact area and watch it act fast on that area alone.

Reducing the Side Effects of Painkillers

As we mentioned earlier, Methyl Salicylate is an NSAID which means it has the same pain-relieving properties as various orally administered pain relievers. Orally administered pain relievers can be dangerous though because their potency can cause problems in your gastrointestinal tract and can even do damage to the walls of your veins and arteries with prolonged use. Not only that, but there are a lot of orally administered pain relievers that have additive effects and can often be abused by those that get a high from it.

Because Methyl Salicylate is rubbed on the body, you do not run the risk of it harming your internal organs. It is also impossible to get addicted to it because it is never digested and taken into your bloodstream.

How To Know If It is Right For You

So, we have established that there are practically very little risks associated with Methyl Salicylate because it never comes into contact with your internal organs. If you are an active person that likes to exercise and enjoy the great outdoors, there is no reason why you should not include it among the things that you have in handy to relieve your muscle pain. You may be taking pills to do so at the moment, but you should consider switching to Methyl Salicylate based rubs so that you do not suffer any of the harmful side effects of taking those drugs orally.

If this short introduction into Methyl Salicylate aims to accomplish anything at all, it is the idea that you should be afraid to use new products to help you maintain your active lifestyle. Even though it sounds like a hardcore chemical, you really will not too many adverse effects because there are very little downside risks to using it.

Getting proper exercise and enjoying the outdoors is a great way not only to maintain a good mood, an ideal weight, and decent cardiovascular endurance — it is also a great hobby that you can take up to meet likeminded people who are equally as passionate about living a healthy lifestyle. To make sure that you take full advantage of your workouts, have Methyl Salicylate based body rubs in handy so that pain cannot stop you from living your absolute best life.