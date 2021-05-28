West Boca Medical Center sued for incompetence

West Boca Medical Center is currently facing a lawsuit for alleged incompetent nursing when a patient fell and severely fractured her ankle while being treated in 2019.

Plaintiff Lori Kyriacou was admitted to the hospital after feeling weak, dizzy and lethargic. She was treated for dizziness and was given medication that causes nausea and weakness. Kyriacou alleges that she was unmonitored while on medication and fell from her hospital bed.

West Boca nurses Samantha Jodi-Ann Skinner and Amanda Weiner are accused of causing a series of events that led Plaintiff Lori Kyriacou to fall from her hospital bed and fracture her ankle. Kyriacou alleges that her injury required surgery that led to mental pain, suffering and permanent disability.

According to the lawsuit, Kyriacou was given sleeping medication that lists nausea and weakness as side effects. Kyriacou says that the nurses failed to provide proper supervision and failed to initiate and follow proper fall precautions. Kyriacou fell out of her hospital bed, suffering a severe ankle fracture and later received surgery.

West Boca Medical Center and the staff are accused of failing to check the Kyriacou’s vital signs and conditions, failing to document and report the fall, and failing to provide post-fall monitoring. The lawsuit also alleges that hospital staff did not take precautionary measures to prevent Kyriacou from falling.

Kyriacou is the minimum statute of $30,000 in damages. The lawsuit is currently pending in the Palm Beach County circuit court.