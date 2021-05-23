Vicki Pierre’s exhibit brings fairytales to Boca Raton

On June 9, the Boca Raton Museum of Art will open their new exhibit, Vicki Pierre: Be My Herald of What’s to Come, which will blend the artist’s Haitian heritage with contemporary pop culture.

The new exhibit is scheduled to open to the public on June 9 and will be on display until September 5. The museum is currently renovating the sculpture garden and the courtyard for the upcoming exhibit. Vicki Pierre is also creating the mural outside of the museum.

Pierre was raised in Brooklyn and attended the School of Visual Arts in New York City. Pierre’s artwork is inspired by particular memories of her past and often shows the connection to her Haitian heritage.

“My creative process is informed and inspired by fantasy, memory, surrealism, popular culture and the decorative and ornamental arts,” says Pierre. “The inspiration has manifested itself in years of collecting diverse materials that often serve as muses in my daily practice.”

Pierre uses gender-based objects such as perfume and hoop skirts in her pieces to reference women’s history over periods of time. In Pierre’s earlier pieces, she would place in written text from song lyrics or poetry to create a personal narrative based on fairytales.

“Within earlier paintings and drawings, I utilize rubber stamp imprints of the dresses of mass produced, Disney icons: Snow White, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty” says Pierre. “These female characters represent a challenging precedent for young girls and perpetuate deep seeded ideas into adulthood.”

The Boca Raton Museum of Art goes through a process to choose which artists to feature in future exhibits. The executive director of the museum meets with curators and brainstorms an artist’s work to explore. Curators often choose local artists in the South Florida area.

“We want to have an addition to larger exhibitions and we devote one gallery to an artist in the community,” says Irvin Lippman, executive director.

Pierre is based in Miami and her work has been featured in several galleries throughout the city. Her themes of femininity and fairy tales engages several art lovers. When Pierre’s exhibit opens in June, art lovers will reminisce the joys of a happily ever after.

To purchase tickets, visit bocamuseum.org.