Time Out, May 6th

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChX0nz7S4O0

One more show about the best games of the week!

The best moments and coments with Trey and Noah Avant! Every thursday at 7pm,you know more about NFL news, NBA news, and give their hot takes! ⠀

Enjoy the show. Save and share our shows!

Follow the main news of the day at www.bocaratontribune.com/ and subscribe to our YouTube channel: bocatribune.tv

#newspaper #news #tribune #reality #information #online #offline #show #bocaraton #tv #brttv #tribune #news #youtube #facebook #igtv #streamyard #ideas #tips #home #business #films #bocaratontribune #florida #living #positive #timeout #sports