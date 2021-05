https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J240uM7HFJA

Today is the last program Time Out, and we prepared the best show for you! Don’t miss this!

⠀

The best moments and coments with Trey and Noah Avant! Today at 7pm, you know more about NFL news, NBA news, and give their hot takes!

⠀

Enjoy the show. Save and share our shows!

Follow the main news of the day at www.bocaratontribune.com/ and subscribe to our YouTube channel: bocatribune.tv