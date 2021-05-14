Time Out, May 13th

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KTRZNhiJsVk

The best moments and coments with Trey and Noah Avant! Every thursday at 7pm,you know more about NFL news, NBA news, and give their hot takes!⠀Enjoy the show. Save and share our shows!⠀

Follow the main news of the day at www.bocaratontribune.com/ and subscribe to our YouTube channel: bocatribune.tv



#newspaper #news #tribune #reality #information #online #offline #show #bocaraton #tv #brttv #tribune #news #youtube #facebook #igtv #streamyard #ideas #tips #home #business #films #bocaratontribune #florida #living #positive #timeout #sports