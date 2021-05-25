The Wick Theatre welcomes back guests

The Wick Theatre, located on 7901 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, is opening up to resume their performance of A Chorus Line through May 30. As reported by Palm Beach Illustrated, the local theater began stagings of the show at the start of the pandemic and was forced to close suddenly.

“A Chorus Line is a testament to the perseverance and spirit of this industry, and now it has an even more poignant meaning,” says Marilynn A. Wick, managing executive producer of The Wick Theatre. “Despite all the setbacks and obstacles, the love of live theatre is a fire that cannot be extinguished—for both the performers and the audience.”

The Wick will honor former ticket holders for A Chorus Line and will seat additional patrons. Anyone attending the production will be seated in a socially distant manner. Guests are also required to wear masks during the production.

“In reopening, we have taken the health and safety of our cast and patrons very seriously,” says Wick. “We have had several limited-run productions during the past few months, in addition to our cabarets, and we created guidelines that have been very successful.”

Tickets for A Chorus Line are $75 to $95. They are on sale through the box office online or by calling (561)-995-2333.