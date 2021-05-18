The Symphonia Announces 4th Live Concert of the Season

Maestro Alastair Willis

“More! Music at the Marriott” to be held June 13 at the Boca Raton Marriott

Boca Raton, FL — The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier Chamber Orchestra, has announced its fourth live concert of the season, “More! Music at the Marriott,” to be held on Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m. in the Grand Oasis Ballroom of the Boca Raton Marriott. The concert will be led by Principal Conductor, Maestro Alastair Willis and will include a 60-minute classical music performance, without intermission.

The program includes:

Montgomery – Starburst

Still – Danzas de Panama

Finzi – Romance

Britten – Simple Symphony

Jacobsen/Aghaei – Ascending Bird

“Our Music at the Marriott series has really taken off,” said Annabel Russell, The Symphonia’s Executive Director. “It’s quite atypical for us to perform during the summer months, but we’ve found that our patrons and guests are ready for live classical music, and our musicians are absolutely ready to perform!”

A slightly smaller, chamber orchestra will be spatially distanced on stage, and guests that come together will be seated in ‘bubble’ groups. Covid safety rules will be followed.

Season ticket holders will have priority for seating, with a select number reserved for the general public. Ticket prices are $75 per person, and can be purchased by calling 561-376-3848, or emailing [email protected]. Visit thesymphonia.org for more information.

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens.