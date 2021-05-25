The Perfect Afternoon for Dining’ “With and For” Dogs: Inaugural Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch” Benefiting Tri-County Animal Rescue

More than 125 paw-loving advocates filled the outdoor courtyard

at The Addison this weekend to kick off Mother’s Day Week by celebrating pup rescue moms and raise funds at the inaugural Tri-County Animal Rescue (TCAR) Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch.” Addressing a timely growing Covid-impacted community wellness need, “Bark & Brunch” proceeds are being directed to TCAR’s “Together Fur-ever” Medical Fund that subsidizes low-cost vet care, surgeries, x-rays, ultrasounds, dental care, etc. at TCAR’s state-of-the-art, on-campus Lois Pope Clinic for loving pet owners who are experiencing financial difficulties.

Suzanne Klein and Edna Meyer-Nelson with pup Beau

In addition to honoring Boca Raton Pup Rescue Moms Marta Batmasian, Andrea Kline and Constance Scott for their long advocacy for pet rescue and support of TCAR, there was plenty of festivities enjoyed by guests, especially the Pup Moms who brought their fur babies to dine with them. There were free-flowing Bloody Mary and Bellini Bars, a delicious doggie buffet, a Mom & Pups Photo Station, Mother’s Day boutique gift shopping, a silent auction and pampering swag bags filled with generously donated items from Saks Fifth Avenue, Green Roads and Protect My Shoes as well as pet grooming kits, purse hangers and pairs of pup-themed socks. Among the most anticipated was the winner announcement of the event’s Chance-to-win “KARMA Luxury Weekend” that included three-day use of the all-new

KARMA Revero GT electric vehicle, two-night stay at The Breakers Palm Beach and dinner at Table 26.

Honoree Marta Batmasian with pup Tamar, Suzi Goldsmith



Since there are all types of moms, the TCAR Moms & Pups “Bark & Brunch” fundraiser is well poised to become an annual way to launch Mother’s Day week to celebrate pup moms with proceeds to benefit a timely need.

“Our inaugural event focused on our current ‘Together Fur-ever” Medical Fund need since TCAR believes that all pets should remain healthy in their homes, not forced to neglect treatable medical and dental issues that can escalate out of control causing unnecessary pain and loss or even surrendered to shelters due to lack of funds,” shared TCAR Board Chair Sharon DiPietro.

Honoree Andrea Kline & Sharon DiPietro

As one of the largest regional 100% No-Kill, 501C (3), nonprofit animal shelters, TCAR is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing unwanted pets in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. Since its inception, TCAR, a four-star rated Charity Navigator nonprofit, has saved over 69,000 domestic animals from being euthanized, providing a safe haven until each rescue is given the chance to live

the rest of their lives as treasured pets.

Jodi Sabo, Nancy Curtain and Ellie, Marilyn Swillinger, Pamela Weinroth, Izell Venturelli with pup, Honoree Constance Scott with Gigi 2

“Bark & Brunch” was produced by Kaye Communications Marketing & PR. Sponsors included Marta & Jim Batmasian Family Foundation, ADT, Arthur Gutterman, Suzanne Klein, Andrea Kline, Constance Scott, Sharon DiPietro, Suzi Goldsmith, The Breakers Palm Beach, KARMA Palm Beach, Saks Fifth Avenue, Green Roads, Protect My Shoes, Stanley Steemer Services, Kaye Communications, Duch Floral Designs, Cinnaholic Boca Raton, Minuteman Press/Boca Raton and Cristino Chocolates.

Host committee included Peg Anderson, Marta Batmasian, Patricia Carpenter, Naomi Cohn, Sharon DiPietro, Patricia Duch, Ingrid Fulmer, Suzi Goldsmith, Sue Heller, Arlene Herson, Gloria Hosh, Bonnie Kaye, Jon Kaye, Andrea Kline, Karen Marinov, Lise Orr, Linda Petrakis, Suzanne Klein, Constance Scott, Robin Trompeter and Robert Weinroth.



For more information on or donate to Tri-County Animal Rescue, visit https://tricountyanimalrescue.com/ or call 561-482-8110.