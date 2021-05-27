Spike in Water Bill Leaves Boca Raton Residents Worried

Boca Raton residents are noticing and complaining about their water bills increasing in cost.

According to an article by WPEC, residents living near Old Floresta and Boca Square are seeing their bills double or in some cases, triple.

Using the social media app set up for neighborhoods, Nextdoor, hundreds of people complained about their water bills. However, the City of Boca Raton explains that it is not a mistake.

Boca Raton residents are worried about a recent spike in their water bills. Photo sourced from WPEC.

“In the beginning of the year the city implemented a new billing system, and out of 38 thousand customers, only 90 had an issue,” Lena Salzbank explains in her article. “That issue is a bill that included more than one 60 day cycle, making it seem like their bill doubles.”

“We believe this brought more education and awareness to our customers of how much water is actually being used especially during dry periods…So even though it may seem like a lot, it aligns with their past behaviors,” the city’s spokesperson said in a statement regarding the issue.

In reality, each gallon read on the meter actually counts for 10 gallons of water.

The spokesperson explains that the Utility Services Department assures its residents that this is not a systemic problem. In addition, the department’s customer service is reviewing the billing history of almost 60 of those who voiced their complaints on social media.