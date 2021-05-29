Published On: Sat, May 29th, 2021

Solid Waste Authority May Household Hazardous Waste Tips

Hurricane season starts June 1, and many of our Palm Beach County neighbors are making sure they are prepared. As you update hurricane supplies, keep in mind that some items should not be placed in the garbage, but instead, be brought to one of the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers [swa.org].  

Supplies requiring special disposal include: 

  • gasoline and oil from generators 
  • propane tanks 
  • rechargeable batteries from electronics or flashlights 

These items (and other home hazards) can be dropped off for free by Palm Beach County residents at any of the Home Chemical and Recycling Centers [swa.org] listed below, where they will be recycled or disposed of properly. 

The SWA’s locations include (from north county to south county): 

  • Jupiter 
    North County Transfer Station 
    14185 N. Military Trail (SWA Road) in Jupiter 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 
     
  • West Palm Beach 
    Home Chemical and Recycling Center 
    6161 N. Jog Road in West Palm Beach 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.  
     
  • Belle Glade 
    Glades Regional Transfer Station 
    1701 State Road 15 in Belle Glade 
    Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. 
     
  • Royal Palm Beach 
    West Central Transfer Station 
    9743 Weisman Way (formerly Process Way) in Royal Palm Beach 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 
     
  • Lantana 
    Central County Transfer Station 
    1810 Lantana Road in Lantana 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. 
     
  • Delray Beach – West 
    Southwest County Transfer Station 
    13400 S. State Road 7 in Delray Beach 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 
     
  • Delray Beach – East 
    South County Transfer Station 
    1901 SW 4th Ave. in Delray Beach 
    Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
    Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. 

Commercial interests should call 561-687-1100 for disposal options.  


In the last fiscal year, Palm Beach County residents recycled: 

  • 455,945 pounds of used oil 
  • 258,661 pounds of gas cylinders 
  • 119,096 pounds of fuel 
  • 91,460 pounds of batteries 

at the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers [swa.org]. Each year, the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers either recycles or safely disposes of more than 4M pounds of household hazardous wastes.  

Remember, pollution prevention starts at home. A full list of household hazardous wastes can be found at SWA.org/HCRC [swa.org] or call 561-697-2700 or 866-SWA-INFO (toll-free) to learn more about the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers. 

More information about proper waste disposal in PBC before and after a hurricane is at SWA.org/Hurricane [swa.org]

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It