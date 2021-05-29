Solid Waste Authority May Household Hazardous Waste Tips
Hurricane season starts June 1, and many of our Palm Beach County neighbors are making sure they are prepared. As you update hurricane supplies, keep in mind that some items should not be placed in the garbage, but instead, be brought to one of the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers [swa.org].
Supplies requiring special disposal include:
- gasoline and oil from generators
- propane tanks
- rechargeable batteries from electronics or flashlights
These items (and other home hazards) can be dropped off for free by Palm Beach County residents at any of the Home Chemical and Recycling Centers [swa.org] listed below, where they will be recycled or disposed of properly.
The SWA’s locations include (from north county to south county):
- Jupiter
North County Transfer Station
14185 N. Military Trail (SWA Road) in Jupiter
Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- West Palm Beach
Home Chemical and Recycling Center
6161 N. Jog Road in West Palm Beach
Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Belle Glade
Glades Regional Transfer Station
1701 State Road 15 in Belle Glade
Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Royal Palm Beach
West Central Transfer Station
9743 Weisman Way (formerly Process Way) in Royal Palm Beach
Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Lantana
Central County Transfer Station
1810 Lantana Road in Lantana
Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Delray Beach – West
Southwest County Transfer Station
13400 S. State Road 7 in Delray Beach
Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Delray Beach – East
South County Transfer Station
1901 SW 4th Ave. in Delray Beach
Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Commercial interests should call 561-687-1100 for disposal options.
In the last fiscal year, Palm Beach County residents recycled:
- 455,945 pounds of used oil
- 258,661 pounds of gas cylinders
- 119,096 pounds of fuel
- 91,460 pounds of batteries
at the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers [swa.org]. Each year, the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers either recycles or safely disposes of more than 4M pounds of household hazardous wastes.
Remember, pollution prevention starts at home. A full list of household hazardous wastes can be found at SWA.org/HCRC [swa.org] or call 561-697-2700 or 866-SWA-INFO (toll-free) to learn more about the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers.
More information about proper waste disposal in PBC before and after a hurricane is at SWA.org/Hurricane [swa.org].