Solid Waste Authority May Household Hazardous Waste Tips

Hurricane season starts June 1, and many of our Palm Beach County neighbors are making sure they are prepared. As you update hurricane supplies, keep in mind that some items should not be placed in the garbage, but instead, be brought to one of the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers [swa.org].

Supplies requiring special disposal include:

gasoline and oil from generators

propane tanks

rechargeable batteries from electronics or flashlights

These items (and other home hazards) can be dropped off for free by Palm Beach County residents at any of the Home Chemical and Recycling Centers [swa.org] listed below, where they will be recycled or disposed of properly.

The SWA’s locations include (from north county to south county):

Jupiter

North County Transfer Station

14185 N. Military Trail (SWA Road) in Jupiter

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Home Chemical and Recycling Center

6161 N. Jog Road in West Palm Beach

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Glades Regional Transfer Station

1701 State Road 15 in Belle Glade

Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.



West Central Transfer Station

9743 Weisman Way (formerly Process Way) in Royal Palm Beach

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Central County Transfer Station

1810 Lantana Road in Lantana

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Southwest County Transfer Station

13400 S. State Road 7 in Delray Beach

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



South County Transfer Station

1901 SW 4th Ave. in Delray Beach

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Commercial interests should call 561-687-1100 for disposal options.



In the last fiscal year, Palm Beach County residents recycled:

455,945 pounds of used oil

258,661 pounds of gas cylinders

119,096 pounds of fuel

91,460 pounds of batteries

at the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers [swa.org]. Each year, the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers either recycles or safely disposes of more than 4M pounds of household hazardous wastes.



Remember, pollution prevention starts at home. A full list of household hazardous wastes can be found at SWA.org/HCRC [swa.org] or call 561-697-2700 or 866-SWA-INFO (toll-free) to learn more about the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers.

More information about proper waste disposal in PBC before and after a hurricane is at SWA.org/Hurricane [swa.org].