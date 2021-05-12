Families invited to celebrate the holidays at PJ Library of South Palm Beach County’s “Shavuot in a Bag and Ice Cream Drive By” May 16

Boca Raton, FL – Shavuot in a Bag and Ice Cream Drive-by is a holiday celebration for local families to enjoy Shavuot (Feast of Weeks) safely and without contact, during the coronavirus pandemic. Families are invited to remain in their cars, as they drive through to pick up their Shavuot-in-a-Bag and ice cream treats, in honor of the day. One ice cream dessert will be served to each child in every participating vehicle.

Supplies will be limited. Registration is required at www.jewishboca.org/shavuotinabag

Participants are also encouraged to do a mitzvah and bring non-perishable food for those in need. To make a donation online, please visit jewishboca.org/pjdonate

WHEN: 1-3 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021

WHERE: PJ Library® South Palm Beach County, 9901 Donna Klein Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33428

COST: Free

CONTACT: For more information, please contact Elana Ostroff at [email protected] or 561-852-6080.

PJ Library in South Palm Beach County is made possible by generous support from the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, Leon and Toby Cooperman Family Foundation, Jewish Women’s Foundation and the Harold Grinspoon Foundation. Thank you to our generous corporate partner, Wells Fargo.

ABOUT Shavuot: The Jewish holiday of Shavuot (Feast of Weeks), celebrated May 16-18, 2021, commemorates the revelation of the Torah on Mt. Sinai to the Jewish people and occurs on the 50th day after the 49 days of counting the Omer. Shavuot is one of the three biblically based pilgrimage holidays, known as the shalosh regalim. It is associated with the grain harvest in the Torah.

ABOUT PJ Library®: PJ Library is an award-winning Jewish education and family engagement program supported by the Harold Grinspoon Foundation (HGF), in partnership with philanthropists and Jewish communities. Through the power of Jewish values-based stories, PJ Library deepens Jewish identity in the home, connects families to Jewish community and strengthens global Jewish peoplehood. Families raising Jewish children birth through 8 years old will receive a gift of high-quality Jewish children’s books every month. Today, PJ Library sends more than 250,000 books every month to families throughout North America.