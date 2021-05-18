Senior Helpers Assists Local Veterans & Spouses to Claim Benefit for In-Home Care

Boca Raton, FL – There are currently millions of veterans who qualify for the VA Aid & Attendance benefit, more than 1.5 million live in Florida, but they do not know it or are uncertain how to access it. Veterans who served a minimum of 90 days of active duty, including one day of active duty during a period of war such as World War II, the Korean War, or the Vietnam War, all may qualify for this benefit. Additionally, spouses of veterans who have passed can also use the Aid & Attendance benefit. What do veterans and their spouses need to know about this benefit?

What does the VA Aid & Attendance benefit cover? Senior Helpers works with the VetAssist Program which helps those wartime veterans or their surviving spouses who choose to apply for a little-known pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and use the pension primarily for private-duty home care or adult day care. This benefit covers assistance with activities of daily living, Alzheimer’s & dementia care, bathing, dressing, light housekeeping, meal planning and preparation, medication reminders, companionship, transportation to and from appointments and personal care

Who qualifies for this benefit and how can they apply? This VA benefit is a pension paid to veterans or their survivors with an additional amount known as “Aid and Attendance” to assist those who are disabled and need help to live safely at home. While most people are aware that the VA compensates veterans who are injured or disabled as the result of military service, many are unaware that a pension exists for wartime veterans who do NOT have a service-connected disability. Senior Helpers can refer qualified clients to apply with the Vet Assist Program.

How long does it take for claims to be approved? The VA may take months to process a claim for Aid and Attendance. One of the best features of the VetAssist Program is the no cost, interest-free loan that allows VetAssist clients to begin home care right away. When the VA approves the claim application, Senior Helpers clients who use the VetAssist program receive VA funds retroactively from the date their application was filed. Clients then use their retroactive funds from the VA to repay their loan.

