Scott Singer Honored with 2021 Home Rule Hero Award

The Florida League of Cities, the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments, recently recognized Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, with a 2021 Home Rule Hero Award for their hard work and advocacy efforts during the 2021 Legislative Session. Singer worked tirelessly throughout session to promote local voices making local choices, protect the Home Rule powers of Florida’s municipalities and advance the League’s legislative agenda.

“These local officials went above and beyond during the 2021 Legislative Session,” said FLC Director of Legislative Affairs Casey Cook. “They made an extraordinary effort, were actively engaged and highly effective in their advocacy efforts. Even with all the various challenges present this year due to the pandemic, they stepped up. They engaged with legislators, shared their stories and made their voices heard, and it made a difference. On behalf of the League and its legislative team, it’s my sincere honor to recognize this year’s award recipients and thank them for their service.”

Home Rule is the ability for a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference. Home Rule Hero Award recipients are local government officials, both elected and nonelected, who consistently responded to the League’s request to reach out to members of the legislature and help give a local perspective on an issue.

“I’m honored to work with local elected leaders across the state to defend the principle that cities should be able to decide local matters without undue interference from Washington or Tallahassee,” said Mayor Scott Singer. “With residents’ rights to have local decisions under increased threat, I’m humbled to be recognized again by the Florida League of Cities.”

Singer was elected as Boca Raton Mayor in 2018 and re-elected in 2020 as a strong voice for Boca Raton’s residents. He is also President-Elect of the Florida League of Mayors and works as a business attorney advising startups and Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Mediator. A South Florida native, Mayor Singer is a graduate of Harvard University and Georgetown University Law Center. He and his wife Bella love raising their two young children in Boca Raton. Singer was also selected as a Home Rule Hero in 2018, 2020, and 2021