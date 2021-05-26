Sales from Estate of Original Works to Benefit Armory Art Center

Armory Paintings-4

Paintings by the late artist Jane Tracy on view and for sale

May 14 – June 4 at the Armory Art Center

Boca Raton, FL – A magnificent, diverse collection of paintings, The Estate of Artist Jane Tracy: Exhibition & Sale, opens May 14 at the Armory Art Center. All works are for sale and proceeds will benefit the Armory. The vibrant exhibition of original works will be on display through June 4th in the Armory Art Center’s Montgomery Hall, 811 Park Place, in West Palm Beach. Gallery Hours: Tuesday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – Noon; Closed Sundays and Mondays.

Facial coverings and temperature checks required for admission. The Armory Art Center’s galleries are free and open to the public.

Jane’s husband Peter Tracy donated many of her paintings to charity. “As a lifelong advocate for women’s rights and children, Jane would be thrilled to know her paintings will benefit charitable organizations that serve those in need,” said Tracy.



“The knowledge that there will always be another blank surface for me to paint serves as my ultimate inspiration. To paint is to bring joy to my life.

To paint is to touch my soul, I live to paint…with a joyful soul.” – Jane Tracy



About the Artist: Award winning artist Jane Tracy was a creative force her entire life. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Central Michigan University and went on to teach art in Montpelier, Vermont. In 1968 she married Peter Tracy and continued her life’s journey as an artist. Her experiences were diverse. She worked in advertising and as a studio potter Jane created functional stoneware that was sold throughout the eastern United States. In 1972 she became a potter-in-residence at the Guilford Art Center in Guilford, Connecticut. The dynamic and vibrant artist opened Curious Jane’s Restaurant in 1977 with great success through 1981. She even designed the couple’s home in Branford, Connecticut, which was featured in a variety of publications. She launched her career as a painter in 1985; her passion for color, texture and movement apparent in each of the hundreds of abstract paintings she ultimately created. Jane’s art is powerful and vivid, reflective of the joy that fueled her creative process. www.JaneTracyArt.com



Artist Statement:

Making art is always a challenge. The sensory involvement and visceral stimulation needed, requires a commitment – a commitment to struggle through the process – enjoying the moments of success and triumphing over the ever-present grind of making compositional selections of color, line, value or shape.



Non-paintings compel me to surrender to my intuition and to trust my inner-urge to experiment. The process of continually making choices and decisions– what to add, what to keep, what to eliminate, what to repeat and ultimately, when to stop–is both daunting and exhilarating.



The thrill of a uniquely textured surface, the contrasting interplay of warm and cool colors, the surprise of unplanned subtleties are some of the factors in my highly personal, solitary painting experiences that inspire me each time I begin a new painting. The knowledge that there will always be another blank surface for me to paint serves as my ultimate inspiration.