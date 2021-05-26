Ruth & Norman Rales JFS Receives Grant from Truist Foundation for Homeless Prevention Program

Boca Raton, FL – Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS) announces that it has received a $25,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to support the JFS Homeless Prevention Services for Older Adults (JFSHPS). JFSHPS is available to seniors 60 years of age and older who reside in Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Highland Beach. The program allows for seniors to access short-term financial assistance and “HomeShare” roommate matching services.

Affordable housing is a national crisis heavily impacting Palm Beach County, home to many older adults living on fixed incomes. One in five families in the community are living on the economic edge. One crisis, such as an unexpected medical stay, could push them into homelessness.

HomeShare services match hosts (homeowner) and guests (renter) 60 and over to share a home for their mutual benefit. The financial assistance component provides help for expenses, including rent (application fees, deposits – first, last, security), utilities, and emergencies, such as medical or car repairs, moving expenses and disability/mobility accommodations.

Danielle Hartman, JFS president and CEO, stated, “JFS has been providing homeless prevention services for the past 40 years through our financial assistance program and our expanding continuum of care model for seniors, which includes case management, financial assistance and volunteer matching. The grant provided by Truist Foundation provides JFS with additional resources to support affordable senior housing in our community.”

“Our partnership with Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services to help alleviate the burdens of continuously rising local housing costs aligns with our purpose to build better lives and communities,” said Tony Coley, South Florida regional president for Truist on behalf of Truist Foundation.

For additional information regarding JFS Homeless Prevention Services, contact Elissa Brown Gregory, JFS Senior Case Manager-Financial Services at 561.852.3333 or [email protected]

About Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services

Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (JFS) provides help, hope and humanity through a comprehensive range of programs and services which support people of all ages and beliefs. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, JFS programs and services include food and financial assistance, senior services, counseling and mental health services, career and employment services, family & children’s services and many volunteer opportunities. Funding is provided by private and

corporate support, grants, special events and individuals who reach thousands in need each year. For more information, contact JFS at 561.852.3333, [email protected] or by visiting ralesjfs.org.

About Truist Foundation

The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation’s grants and activities focus on leadership development, economic mobility, thriving communities and educational equity. Learn more at Truist.com/Purpose/Truist Foundation.