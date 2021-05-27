Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Set for Saturday, Dec. 18

For the second time in its history, the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl will take place on the Saturday before Christmas. The eighth annual edition will be played at 11 a.m. ET. on Saturday, Dec. 18, and will be televised on ESPN.

The game will be played at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton and will be carried nationally on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3. “We are thrilled to be playing on a Saturday again,” said Doug Mosley, Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl executive director. “We are looking forward to getting back to normal this year with a full slate of activities.”

The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl has been held in the week immediately prior to Christmas each year. Six out of seven games were on Tuesday evening and aired on ESPN. The 2019 game was played on Roofclaim Saturday before Christmas and aired on ABC, where it recorded the third-largest TV audience of the pre-Christmas bowl games, registering 2.2 million households.

Conference affiliations for this year’s matchup include the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, Sun Belt Conference and independent Army.

“Boca Raton is excited to again showcase our beautiful city to a national TV audience on ESPN,” said Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer. “More than ever, new residents and companies are flocking to Boca Raton for our renowned beauty, quality of life, business strength, and vibrancy that make it the perfect blend of business and pleasure.”

“The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl returns in December of 2021 to Palm Beach County for its eighth year,” said Glenn Jergensen, executive director of the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council. “This bowl game is a welcomed addition to our ‘Lifestyle Sports Tourism Destination’known for its beauty and genuine hospitality. The county-wide economic benefits and our invitation to ‘Discover the Palm Beaches Florida’ along with national television audience visibility on ABC/ESPN television is a powerful statement of the importance our tourism industry has in South Florida. Our partnership with the City of Boca Raton, Florida Atlantic University and ESPN to provide an unforgettable visit to the Palm Beaches for these college student-athletes, their families and their alumni will showcase our destination to potential visitors from across the nation and the world.”

The Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN. For more information on the Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, see its web site at RoofclaimBocaRatonBowl.com or follow through social media on Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).



ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of 34 collegiate sporting events nationwide. The roster includes five early-season college football games, 17 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events and a college softball event, which accounts for approximately 400 hours of live programming, reaches nearly 64 million viewers and attracts over 800,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in more than 10 markets across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

​