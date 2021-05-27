Pompey Park renovations approved by Delray Beach

The renovations for Pompey Park have finally been approved by the city of Delray Beach after years of deliberating. As reported by WPTV News, the Delray Beach City Council intends to move forward and upgrade the entire park. The park currently has broken fences, old pools and has outlived its use.

New renovations to the park would include two new pools, a new baseball field, a playground, basketball courts, more restrooms, a park shelter and parking. Although many are excited about the news, there are still concerns about the renovations.

“Because during the time of renovations, we may be displaced and then to come back and it may be a little different,” says Coach Eddie Odom II.

Despite some uncertainty, many are excited to see the park renewed and say it’s long overdue.

“I think it’s good, but we could use a few more restrooms here and there throughout the park,” says Gythethia Andrews. “Overall, it’s good, but it does need work.”

Locals are hopeful that the renovation will be good. However, many hope that the city listens to the opinions of locals and their ideas.