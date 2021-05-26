Palm Beach State College plans to use stimulus package on improving air quality and virtual learning

The American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill, was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach State College will be receiving $71 million from the stimulus package.

The legislation requires that the school sends half of that money to its students. Each of their approximately 45,000 students will receive a $1,000 grant. Students are allowed to spend that money however they like, but the college’s president, Ava Parker, encourages students to use the money on any fees or outstanding debts.

The remaining half, approximately $35 million, will be allocated to improving virtual learning spaces and air quality on the campus.

The school plans to spend millions of dollars on tools, such as computers and audio equipment, that will allow professors to virtually broadcast their classes with ease.

“There will continue to be face-to-face classes, but there’s also going to be some type of demand for distance classes,” Parker said.

To improve air quality and circulation on campus, the college plans on investing in better air filters, duct cleanings, and air purifiers.

“We’ve been real conscious about finding ways to increase the airflow in our classrooms,” Parker said. “You want to make sure you’re doing all that you can.”

Florida Atlantic University and Lynn University will also be receiving money from the stimulus package.

“I am proud of what we delivered to support local institutions of higher education and build back a better economy for all,” Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Boca Raton said in a statement.