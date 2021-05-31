Palm Beach Outlets job fair tomorrow and resume tips

The Palm Beach Outlets will be hosting a job fair tomorrow, June 1, in partnership with CareerSource Palm Beach County.

From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., more than 40 retailers will have representatives available at the location of each participating business to answer questions and discuss possible employment opportunities. Businesses that will be present include Whole Foods, Vera Bradley, Old Navy, Express, Red Robins, Adidas, and more.

“The Palm Beach Outlets Job Fair is a wonderful opportunity for our community members to come and meet with a wide array of retailers and restaurants who have available positions,” Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director of Palm Beach Outlets, said. “It’s the perfect time to explore the many full or part-time employment options for the summer and beyond.”

It’s recommended that those interested in attending bring multiple copies of their resume.

Formatting a Resume

When creating your resume, it’s best to keep it to one page. Be concise and consider which parts of your resume are relevant to the position you’re applying for; you don’t have to list everything.

If you’re unsure of how to structure your resume, templates are often available through programs like Microsoft Word, Google Docs, and more! It’s best to use a simple layout and font which should be between 10-12 points. While you want your resume to be simple and professional, it should also stand out from other applicants. You can make your resume more memorable by adding a unique design element or even just a pop of color.

Your experiences should be listed in reverse chronological order, meaning that your most recent experience is towards the top of the page.

If your work experience does not relate directly to the position you’re applying for, make transferable skills the focus of your bullet points. You can also include a summary statement at the top of your resume to explain why you would be a good fit for the position.

Look at the keywords and descriptions in a job posting, this will tell you what businesses are looking for in a candidate. If you have those skills, make sure to include the keywords in the experience or skills section.

Many companies don’t expect you to put your address on your resume but do make sure your contact information (phone number and email address) are visible on the page.

You can visit CareerSource for more resources and future events.