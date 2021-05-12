Palm Beach County Rental & Utility Assistance Portal to Close on Saturday May 15th

By: Robert S Weinroth

Due to the high volume of applications, the rental and utility assistance portal is closing on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at midnight. Staff will use this time to process the applications already submitted.

The portal will reopen on June 7 through June 16, 2021. Please note that the system will allow applicants to resubmit any documents requested by Case Managers.

The new Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) funds will require more documentation than previous COVID funding. Please register for the “Lunch-n-Learn” webinar and read the ERA FAQ, to ensure you submit all of the documentation required to process your application successfully.Noticia Importante?Avi enpòtan

Please review the videos below for additional information.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA)?

General Eligibility Requirements

Eligible Palm Beach County tenants who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 are eligible for assistance with rent and utilities (electric, water, and gas).

Tenants renting their family’s home, with a mortgage, will not be eligible for ERA assistance.

What are the benefits of the ERA program?

How are applicants prioritized?

What are the eligibility application requirements to receive ERA rental and utility assistance?

What documents does an applicant need to provide when applying for the ERA program?

How is a household defined?

Can I apply for ERA if I receive subsidize housing assistance?

Do I have to repay the ERA funds?

What are other resources if I am denied ERA assistance?

How can landlords become vendors with Palm Beach County and what documentation do they need to provide?

Who may I contact with additional questions?

General Application Questions

What if I am having trouble applying for services?

How can I verify the status of my application?

How long does it take to process the application?

How do I check the status of my application?

Can I apply over the phone?

Who can help me apply for services?

Unable to register for OSCARSS account?

Unable to Sign In?

Unable to upload documents?

Assume they submitted the application, but left it on Draft?

What do the icons mean in the Application Status?

What do the Status Definitions mean?

Need clarification on the documents requested by the Case Manager

Want to know if the landlord cashed the payment?

How do I communicate with the case manager?

How do I reset my password?

How do I calculate income, particularly self-employment

What if I have no proof of income and no one in my household has proof of income?

What if the household has income, but there are members who do not have income?

Am I eligible to get assistance for the residence that I don’t reside in anymore but still have arrears?

Can I apply for relocation expenses, like first, last and security deposit?

Applying for Services as a Tenant

How do I apply for rental and/or utility assistance as a Tenant?

Applying for Services as a Landlord

Having trouble uploading the W9 to your registration?

Where is the link to register as a Landlord?

Samples of Supporting Documents

Step-by-Step Tutorial