Published On: Wed, May 12th, 2021

Palm Beach County Rental & Utility Assistance Portal to Close on Saturday May 15th

By: Robert S Weinroth

Due to the high volume of applications, the rental and utility assistance portal is closing on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at midnight. Staff will use this time to process the applications already submitted. 

The portal will reopen on June 7 through June 16, 2021. Please note that the system will allow applicants to resubmit any documents requested by Case Managers.

The new Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) funds will require more documentation than previous COVID funding. Please register for the “Lunch-n-Learn” webinar and read the ERA FAQ, to ensure you submit all of the documentation required to process your application successfully.Noticia Importante?Avi enpòtan

Please review the videos below for additional information.

Frequently Asked Questions

(Preguntas Más Frequentes)  |   (Keyson Ki Pose Souvan Yo) 
 ERA Landlord FAQs  |   Spanish  |   Creole 
 ERA Landlord Vendor Registration Step-by-Step Tutorial

What is the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA)?

General Eligibility Requirements

Eligible Palm Beach County tenants who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 are eligible for assistance with rent and utilities (electric, water, and gas).

Tenants renting their family’s home, with a mortgage, will not be eligible for ERA assistance.

What are the benefits of the ERA program?

How are applicants prioritized?

What are the eligibility application requirements to receive ERA rental and utility assistance? 

What documents does an applicant need to provide when applying for the ERA program? 

How is a household defined?

Can I apply for ERA if I receive subsidize housing assistance?

Do I have to repay the ERA funds?

What are other resources if I am denied ERA assistance?

How can landlords become vendors with Palm Beach County and what documentation do they need to provide?

Who may I contact with additional questions?

General Application Questions

What if I am having trouble applying for services?

How can I verify the status of my application? 

How long does it take to process the application? 

How do I check the status of my application? 

Can I apply over the phone? 

Who can help me apply for services?

Unable to register for OSCARSS account?

Unable to Sign In? 

Unable to upload documents? 

Assume they submitted the application, but left it on Draft? 

What do the icons mean in the Application Status? 

What do the Status Definitions mean?

Need clarification on the documents requested by the Case Manager 

Want to know if the landlord cashed the payment? 

How do I communicate with the case manager? 

How do I reset my password? 

How do I calculate income, particularly self-employment 

What if I have no proof of income and no one in my household has proof of income?

What if the household has income, but there are members who do not have income?

Am I eligible to get assistance for the residence that I don’t reside in anymore but still have arrears?

Can I apply for relocation expenses, like first, last and security deposit?

Applying for Services as a Tenant 

How do I apply for rental and/or utility assistance as a Tenant?

Applying for Services as a Landlord 

Having trouble uploading the W9 to your registration? 

Where is the link to register as a Landlord? 

Samples of Supporting Documents

Step-by-Step Tutorial

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It