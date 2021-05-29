Published On: Sat, May 29th, 2021

PBC Property Appraiser’s Office Releases Taxable Value Estimates to Taxing Authorities – Boca Raton Leads the County in Land Value

By Robert S Weinroth

The Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office has released the June 1 estimates of taxable values to all Palm Beach County taxing authorities.

Palm Beach County-wide taxable property values have increased 5.05% from 2020 to 2021. These values are only estimates and subject to change. They are based upon market conditions as of January 1, 2021 and provide assistance as taxing authorities develop their budgets.

“These estimates reflect the impacts of COVID-19,” said Palm Beach County Property Appraiser Dorothy Jacks, CFA, AAS. “Despite major disruptions in the real estate market in early 2020, the latter half of the year saw a strong rebound, especially in the residential sector.”

Modification of 2021 taxable values is ongoing. The Palm Beach County Property Appraiser’s Office and all county property appraisers in the state are required by law to submit a preliminary tax roll to Palm Beach County taxing authorities and Florida’s Department of Revenue on July 1.

The City of Boca Raton came in with th highest 2021 Estimated Tax Value at $26.8 billion, followed by Palm Beach at $21.4 billion. The total for the entire county is $153 billion. In other words, almost 1/3 of the land value in Palm Beach County is located in Boca Raton and Palm Beach!

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

