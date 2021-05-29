PBC Daily Operations Coronavirus Update

By: Robert S Weinroth

On Friday the County announced it would cease issuing daily Coronavirus updates. Henceforth, vital information will be disseminated, as needed, via periodic press releases and social media.

Updated information can always be found on the Palm Beach County website at: www.PBCGov.com

Palm Beach Count Mayor, David Kerner, has extended the COVID-19 STATE OF EMERGENCY until June 4, 2021.

As Florida surpasses more than 10.1 million Floridians vaccinated, COVID-19 vaccinations are being transitioned to a locally-led effort through primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations, county health departments under the Florida Department of Health and local governments.

As a part of this transition, the Palm Beach County Health Department will coordinate with local community providers to ensure vaccine access for all Floridians.

A complete list of more than 2,000 alternate locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine is available here.

The current state-supported COVID-19 vaccination site in Palm Beach County and its transition date is below:

Pahokee HS 900 Larrimore Rd Pahokee FL 33476 – Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18

This Memorial Day weekend families can stop by the Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s mobile vaccination clinic at two downtown entertainment areas in Delray Beach and Lake Worth Beach, as well as along the beach at Lake Worth Beach Park.

The HCD clinic team is providing easy access to free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations for adults and children as young as 12 years old. Here is the Health Care District’s mobile clinic schedule for this holiday weekend:

DATE TIME VENUE Saturday, May 29th Noon – 5pm Lake Worth Beach

10 S Ocean Blvd.

South end of Lake Worth Beach Park 1st & 2nd dose Pfizer & Janssen

(J&J)* 12 & up

Saturday, May 29th 6pm – 9pm Lake Worth Downtown

NW Corner of Lake Ave.

and N K St 1st & 2nd dose Pfizer & Janssen

(J&J)* 12 & up

Saturday, May 29th 9am – 4pm Delray Beach Green Market, east of Old School Sq Park at NW Corner of E Atlantic Ave & NE 1stAve. 1st & 2nd dose Pfizer & Janssen

(J&J)* 12 & up Sunday, May 30th 11am – 7pm Downtown Delray Beach at NW Corner of E. Atlantic Ave & NE 1st Ave. 1st & 2nd dose Pfizer & Janssen

(J&J)* 12 & up *( 12 to 17 Pfizer Only)

The Health Care District continues to provide walk-up vaccinations with one of its mobile units in the parking lot of its Lantana clinic located at 1250 Southwinds Drive in Lantana, Florida. The days of operation are Monday through Friday from 9AM to 4PM (closed Monday, May 31st).

Next Thursday, June 3rd, one of the Health Care District’s mobile clinics will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations from 9AM to 4PM outside the Duncan Theater on the Palm Beach State College campus at 4200 S Congress Ave Lake Worth Beach.

The Health Care District provides COVID-19 vaccinations to patients during regular doctors’ office visits at all of the nine C. L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic sites across the county, which are located in areas of need.

Appointments at the clinics can be made by calling 561.642.1000. The mass vaccination site at the South Florida Fairgrounds has been closed.

To date, the Health Care District has provided nearly 210,000 vaccinations across the county.

VACCINATION COVERAGE MAP – This map contains recently obtained data for the total population 16 years of age and older that have been vaccinated within each zip code. INTERACTIVE VACCINATION LOCATOR MAP

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is providing vaccine appointments for homebound seniors.

The state encourages homebound individuals to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at their home by filling out the survey available here, emailing [email protected] or by calling 866.779.6121.

Someone from the Florida Division of Emergency Management will contact you within 72 hours to collect more information and schedule your appointment. The program has vaccinated more than 24,000 homebound residents.

Based on the most recent recommendations of the CDC citing individuals who are fully vaccinated may go without a mask inside buildings and in consultation with the Director of the Florida Department of Health for Palm Beach County, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask inside County buildings.

Fully vaccinated means a person receiving both shots of Moderna or Pfizer and beyond the 14 day waiting period after the second shot or the J&J one shot vaccine beyond the 14 day waiting period.

The CDC recommends that individuals who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors and in large crowds.

Masks will continue to be worn on all public transit (buses, planes and trains) transportation hubs in accordance with federal policy and all other exemptions per the CDC.

The Palm Beach County Community Services Department’s online portal for Emergency Rental Assistance, Relocation Assistance and Utility Assistance will reopen on June 7, 2021 at 8AM. For more information, click here.

Summary for Rent Assistance Total Services Received 3,907 Services In Review 706 Services Denied 185 Services Returned 1,303 Waiting Balance Statement from Landlord 365 Services Approved Pending Payment 66 ERA Rental Assistance Checks Issued 1,647 ERA Processed Payment $8,886,732.94

Summary for Moving/Relocation Expenses Assistance Total Services Received 108 Services In Review -7 Services Denied 12 Services Returned 77 Waiting Balance Statement from Landlord 0 Services Approved Pending Payment 5 ERA Moving/Relocation Assistance Checks Issued 21 ERA Processed Payment $33,250.00

Summary for Utility Assistance Total Services Received 2396 Services In Review 352 Services Denied 178 Services Returned 805 Services Approved Pending Payment 25 ERA Utility Assistance Checks Issued 1036 ERA Processed Payment $301,113.18

INTERACTIVE TESTING SITES MAP

Homebound Resident Testing: Residents eligible include homebound elderly or individuals with disabilities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and cannot leave their homes to access one of the drive-up or walk-up test collection sites. Residents who believe they are eligible for the in-home testing option should call 561.712,6400 for a pre-qualifying assessment. The testing line is open from 8AM to 5PM Monday through Friday.

