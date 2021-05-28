Ongoing Investigation of a Shooting near Boca Raton Preschool

Photo Sourced from WPTV.

A shooting occurred close to 8:00 a.m. right next to Bluebird Preschool resulting in a school lockdown that ended at 9:15 a.m., according to WPTV.

Investigators report “the suspect, Dyesha Renee Coleman, 31, got into an argument with a delivery driver and shot him in the leg,” reports WPTV.

The school forced into lockdown was J.C. Mitchell Elementary School due to the suspect fleeing and being found in the elementary school parking lot.