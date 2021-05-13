Nova Southeastern University no longer requires vaccinations

Image courtesy of NSU website

Nova Southeastern University will no longer be requiring students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated by the upcoming fall. As reported by NBC 6, the university president announced in a statement that the vaccine requirement will no longer be enforced. This decision is due to the Florida law that was recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The new law would be put in place on July 7 and would ban businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.

“As you know, Nova Southeastern University was hoping for the ability to require COVID-19 vaccinations where possible to further protect the NSU Florida community. However, due to a new Florida law, the university is unable to maintain such a policy,” NSU says in a statement. “NSU Florida always follows the letter and spirit of the law and we must do that as the law goes into effect on July 1, 2021.”

NSU states that its original safeguards will still be in place. The university still intends to motivate faculty and students to still get vaccinated before the start of the fall semester. NSU also created a voluntary program to encourage voluntary vaccine reporting and continued vaccinations before August 1.

“Nonetheless, with additional safeguards in place, NSU Florida has its best opportunity to return to normalcy this fall,” NSU’s statement states.

The voluntary vaccination reporting program is called NSU Vax Max and it allows students and faculty to report their vaccination information. NSU intends to use NSU Vax Max to reach its goal of an 80% threshold of vaccinated students, faculty and staff.