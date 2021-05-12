New Warehouse Will Enable Boca Helping Hands to Double Ability to Feed Local Residents in Need

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands. Ascend Properties’ principal and Boca Helping Hands board member Dean Borg will be present. He donated his time and oversaw the project for the last 8 months.

WHAT: Boca Helping Hands will open its new 4,437 square-foot food storage warehouse, enabling the organization to double its capacity to feed the community over the next ten years. Until now, due to lack of storage space, overflow perishable food was stored in refrigerated trucks that needed to run overnight and then the food had to be distributed the next day, limiting the number of people that it could feed.

VISUAL: Boca Helping Hands will make its first delivery of perishable food from its truck to the new warehouse.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 18 at 12 noon.

WHERE: 1599 N.W. 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432

About Boca Helping Hands

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training, and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various assistance programs, BHH supports over 27,000 people annually.

BHH distributes more than 80,000 pantry bags each year at four Palm Beach County locations and serves over 90,000 hot meals annually, six days per week. The organization expands access to affordable medical, dental and behavioral care through its partnership with Genesis Community Health, serving clients at clinics in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach. BHH sends weekend meals home with food-insecure elementary school students via the BHH Backpacks Program and assists working families with the rising cost of childcare through the Children’s Assistance Program (CAP).

With an increased focus on client self-sufficiency, BHH awards scholarships for qualified candidates to attend accredited vocational training classes that prepare them for careers in the healthcare, information technology, and transportation industries. BHH also offers free English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes and courses in nutrition and other life skills. Staff and volunteer mentors counsel the unemployed and underemployed in basic workplace skills and help them polish resumes and search for jobs.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Charity Navigator named Boca Helping Hands a Four-Star Charity for the 14th consecutive year in 2020. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.