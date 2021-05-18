Machu Picchu comes to Boca Raton

The Boca Raton Museum of Art announced their new exhibit, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru that will open October 16, bringing the arts and culture of Peru to South Florida.

This fall, the international exhibit will make its world premiere at the Boca Raton Museum of Art. Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru will bring tourists from all over the world that admire ancient Peruvian history and Machu Picchu.

“Arts and cultural exchanges lead to a greater understanding of promoting peace among several nations,” said Laurel M. Lee, Florida Secretary of State. “This exhibit will build the economy by bringing in money to local businesses.”

Machu Picchu is where the Incas originated over 3,000 years ago. When the Spaniards arrived in the new world, they wrote about Machu Picchu and Europeans wanted to know more about the evolution of Machu Picchu.

“If you ask me which is the most important moment of ancient Peru, it would be the Inca’s creation of Machu Picchu,” said Andres Alvarez, exhibition leader. “Peru is one of only six places in the world where civilization was created.”

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru are 3,000 years in the making. The new exhibit featuring one of the seven wonders of the world will include 192 priceless artifacts, some of which have never been seen outside of Peru.

“This is not your typical museum exhibition,” said Alvarez. “It’s designed to be an immersion of Peruvian culture. You’ll be able to see, smell and hear what’s around you.”

One gallery in the exhibit will position museum goers above the clouds, looking down at Machu Picchu. This will give visitors an aerial view of Machu Picchu, similar to what they might see after hiking to the top of the landmark in Peru.

This exhibit is the most ambitious project that the museum has ever produced and is expected to educate visitors on the rich Peruivan history.

