Lynora’s Italian Restaurant is coming soon to Boca Raton

Family owned and operated restaurant, Lynora’s Italian Restaurant, will open a new location in Boca Raton this September.

Angelo Abbenante and his mother, Maria at the Lynora’s West Palm Beach location. Photo by The Palm Beach Post.

Lynora’s first opened in 2014 on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach. A second location was added in West Palm Beach and other locations include Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens. The newest locations will be in Fort Lauderdale and the new Uptown Boca shopping center.

“I’m really excited to enter Boca for the first time,” said owner Angelo Abbenante to The Palm Beach Post. “This is going to be our first in south county. We consider one of the center points for entering that market.”

Construction for the new location in Boca Raton was scheduled in March, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Building the location began in January and will open in September.

“The Boca location is going to have more of a city vibe to it with lots of open-air and outside seating,” said Abbenante, to The Palm Beach Post.

The history of Lynora’s began in 1974 when Raffaele and Maria Abbenante immigrated from the Italian island Ponza, to Lake Worth. They began selling pizzas by the slice and over the next few decades, they expanded their business throughout Palm Beach County.

Maria learned to make fresh pasta from her grandmother, Lynora. She began to use her passion for cooking to successfully run and operate the family-owned business.

Angelo Abbenante was born into the family business and knew he would end up in the hospitality industry. Abbenante is able to carry on the family business and his family has created a legacy across Palm Beach County.

“Even though we are growing and expanding rapidly, we still have the Mom and Pop feel in all our locations,” said Abbenante. “My vision is to expand Lynora’s and share the food, heritage, and happiness I have been enjoying since I was a little boy, so that everyone can partake.”